Crystal Palace host Sunderland on Wednesday, Desember 16, 2026 at Selhurst Park in London.

In their most recent encounter in January 2026 at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland came from behind to claim a 2–1 victory thanks to goals from Enzo Le Fée and Brian Brobbey. This Carabao Cup quarter-final marks their first domestic cup clash in decades and sets the stage for a quick double-header, as the two sides meet again in the Premier League just four days later.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Crystal Palace vs Sunderland, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Crystal Palace vs Sunderland Carabao Cup kick-off?

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland takes place at Selhurst Park in London on Wednesday, Desember 16, 2026.

How to buy Crystal Palace vs Sunderland Carabao Cup tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets to the Crystal Palace vs Sunderland Carabao Cup match:

1. Official Club Channels

Crystal Palace Official Channels (Home Fans): Tickets are sold directly through the club's official ticketing portal and box office. Sales follow a phased priority window—starting with Season Ticket Holders (who typically get a reservation period for their seats), followed by paid club Members, and finally a General Sale if any seats remain.

Tickets are sold directly through the club's official ticketing portal and box office. Sales follow a phased priority window—starting with Season Ticket Holders (who typically get a reservation period for their seats), followed by paid club Members, and finally a General Sale if any seats remain. Sunderland Official Channels (Away Fans): Visiting supporters must purchase tickets directly through Sunderland AFC's official box office. Away allocations for cup quarter-finals are strictly tiered and distributed based on Season Ticket status and accumulated away loyalty points.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Serie A fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Crystal Palace vs Sunderland Carabao Cup tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Crystal Palace vs Sunderland Carabao Cup fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission: Typically range from £15 to £30 .

Typically range from . Hospitality Packages: Start at approximately £85 to £278+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission: Starting around £45 to £64.

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland Carabao Cup: Everything you need to know

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland Form

Crystal Palace have recorded one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-3 Premier League defeat to Liverpool at Selhurst Park, and they also lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur and 0-2 to Newcastle United in that run. Their sole victory came in this same competition, a 0-1 Carabao Cup win at Fulham. Palace scored five goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Sunderland have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea, which followed a 0-2 Europa League defeat to Dinamo Zagreb. A 3-2 Carabao Cup win over Brentford also features in this run, alongside a goalless draw with Leeds United. The Black Cats scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on January 17, 2026, when Sunderland won 2-1 at home against Crystal Palace. Before that, the sides played out a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park in September 2025. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, Sunderland hold two wins to Palace's one, with one draw also in the sequence, though the dataset includes a 0-4 Crystal Palace defeat in February 2017.