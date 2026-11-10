How to get Crystal Palace vs Hull City tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Crystal Palace host Hull City on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at Selhurst Park in London.

Their most recent competitive encounter took place back on May 14, 2017, when Crystal Palace secured a dominant 4-0 victory at Selhurst Park. Prior to that fixture, the two sides played out a thrilling 3-3 draw at the MKM Stadium in December 2016.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Crystal Palace vs Hull City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Crystal Palace vs Hull City Premier League kick-off?

Crystal Palace vs Hull City kicks off at Selhurst Park in London, on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 09:05 Selhurst Park

How to buy Crystal Palace vs Hull City Premier League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the upcoming Crystal Palace vs Hull City Premier League match, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Crystal Palace Official Club Website: The most direct and secure route for home supporters is through the official Crystal Palace ticketing portal, where tickets are released in phases based on membership tiers.

The most direct and secure route for home supporters is through the official Crystal Palace ticketing portal, where tickets are released in phases based on membership tiers. Hull City Official Ticket Office: Away fans can purchase tickets through Hull City's official club channels, as a specific allocation of seats at Selhurst Park is reserved for traveling supporters.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Crystal Palace vs Hull City Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price options for the upcoming Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission: Typically range from approximately £46 for standard lower-tier or corner seats up to £80 for prime central seating locations.

Typically range from approximately for standard lower-tier or corner seats up to for prime central seating locations. Memberships & Concessions: Generally range from about £35 to £60 depending on the exact seating tier.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission: Typically start around £69 and average near £154 .

Typically start around and average near . Premium & Hospitality: Generally range from £197 to upwards of £390+.

Crystal Palace vs Hull City Premier League: Everything you need to know

Crystal Palace vs Hull City Form

Crystal Palace have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Premier League defeat at home to Newcastle United, which followed a 2-2 Europa League draw at Besiktas. Their only win in the sequence was a 3-1 home victory over Nottingham Forest. Palace scored ten goals and conceded twelve across those five matches, with their defensive record a clear area of concern.

Hull City have drawn two and lost two of their last four Premier League fixtures, with their most recent match a 1-1 draw at Brentford. Prior to that, they fell 1-0 to Fulham. Hull have also drawn twice against Everton and Chelsea earlier in the run, and their away record shows a side capable of taking points on the road despite not always finding a winning formula.

Crystal Palace vs Hull City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Premier League on 14 May 2017, when Crystal Palace won 4-0 at Selhurst Park. Across the last five recorded encounters in the Premier League, the head-to-head record shows two wins for Crystal Palace, two wins for Hull City, and one draw. The sides have not met in a competitive fixture since that 2017 clash.