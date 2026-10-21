Nike are making a huge statement by tying down Bayern Munich's boot-deal rebel Michael Olise

Michael Olise is an outlier in modern football; typical of the 24-year-old's nonchalant approach to the game, throughout his six-and-a-half-year senior career and despite rapidly establishing himself as one of the finest players on the planet, he has never had a boot deal - something that has become the norm universally at the elite level, with varying degrees of lucrativeness. But that is all about to change.
Leveraging his unusual, long-held affinity for one particular line that has long been discontinued, American sportswear giant Nike has convinced football's most aloof superstar to put pen to paper on a supply deal with them, pipping their biggest rivals adidas to his signature.
It is a seismic and much-needed coup for Nike, with Olise's stock at an all-time high, and he is set to become the face of the upcoming revolution of their football boot offering.