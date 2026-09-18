Lewis Miley exclusive: Newcastle's record-breaking home-grown hero talks role models, goal celebrations & best atmospheres
Lewis Miley is a man that has been going places in a hurry. Having linked up with Newcastle United’s academy system at the age of seven, in the space of 10 years he was making his senior bow for the Magpies and rewriting the history books as their youngest Premier League debutant.
At the age of 17 years and 191 days, more records were made when stepping off the bench in a Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund. Less than three weeks later, he registered his first assist in top-flight competition when lining up against Chelsea.
He was the third-youngest Englishman to start an elite European fixture - behind Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden - and the youngest to tee up a goal for an English club in the Champions League, having achieved that feat in a December 2023 meeting with AC Milan.
After passing his 19th birthday, Miley opened his continental goal account versus Bayer Leverkusen in December 2025 - having savoured Carabao Cup glory at Wembley a few months earlier. A remarkable rise to prominence is being enjoyed at St James’ Park by another home-grown hero that is following in the footsteps of some iconic figures.
Who inspired him to reach this point, where have the toughest challenges come from, what is it like to score in front of the Gallowgate and how does his game progress from here?
Sources of inspiration
Miley is cut from similar cloth that has allowed some legendary names to prosper in the Premier League. He is over six feet tall and boasts reserves of boundless energy that help any engine room to tick over - think world champion Patrick Vieira for Arsenal or Ballon d’Or winner Rodri at Manchester City.
Unsurprisingly, it is that brand of midfield enforcer that the Newcastle youngster has looked to when shaping his own game. Asked to name those that have served as a source of inspiration, Miley - who was speaking in association with Under Armour as he dons their new Magnetico 6 boots - said: “One player playing now, I think, Rodri. I've always watched him for a while and I think the way he plays, I like the way he plays and I try to play my game parts like that and I think he's really good technically on the ball.”
When looking a little closer to home, one notable figure stands out from the rest. “Obviously, Alan Shearer's there scoring all them goals,” Miley added when picking his all-time Newcastle favourite. “Different positions, but such a legend at the club, which you always look up to.”
Sticking with a familiar theme, a man with Golden Ball and World Cup triumphs to his name was selected as the most testing of rivals. “Toughest opponent?” Miley mused. “Rodri's probably up there as well, to be fair. Just so tidy on the ball and when you get close to him, he's already passed the ball so he's a hard player to play against.”
He went on to say of those that are able to find time and space when there is seemingly none: “It's special. I think Rodri's one of them. No matter where he is, even how tight the pitch is, he always seems to find a way out and I think it's such a good quality to have.”
The best atmospheres
Miley can count on the passionate support of a loyal fan base while doing his best to follow in illustrious footsteps, with St James’ Park famed for being the most boisterous and intimidating of venues.
Gracing that stage could be considered daunting for some, especially visitors to Tyneside, but Miley said of stepping out in front of packed crowds for the first time: “It was class. Hearing your name get sung as well is even better, so yeah, it's good.”
He went on to say of reining in any urge to stare up at the stands and become distracted by the colour and noise on offer: “When you're playing you don't really look into it much, but when you look back at it after the game, it's always good to watch it back.”
While the Toon Army can always be relied upon to make themselves heard, where have the best away-day atmospheres been generated for Miley - across domestic and European action? He said: “Borussia Dortmund was good when I played there, when I made my Champions League debut. PSG was also good, a good atmosphere. It's a bit of a different atmosphere in the Premier League, but it's always really loud and it's always a good atmosphere to play in.”
First goal celebration
Miley has given the Newcastle natives plenty to cheer, and intends to deliver further cause for celebration over the course of the 2026-27 campaign - as he works on a long-term contract.
He registered three goals last season, which has become a personal best return, so is that one area of his game that he is looking to work on and deliver more end product? The man himself said: “Yeah, definitely. I think I always look to try and get more goals to try and arrive in the box as the ball's getting crossed in or something like that. But, yeah, I'm always looking to try and add goals.”
Pressed on whether he has a target in mind, Miley went on to say: “I don't really have a number, to be fair. Like I say, I just try and get into the box as much as possible and try to have as many shots to see if I can get more goals.”
After opening his Premier League account against Fulham in December 2023, Miley went with the much-loved kneeslide celebration. Asked if that was just instinct, with nothing - not even a one-armed Shearer-esque salute - being planned, he said: “No, I didn't really have anything planned, to be honest. But just in the moment, I just thought I'd kneeslide in front of the Gallowgate so it was a good moment. I really enjoyed it. But it was even better being the Gallowgate.”
Living a boyhood dream
Miley has strutted his stuff on Premier League and Champions League platforms, while taking in wild League Cup celebrations at Wembley in March 2025, but does making your debut for the club that you supported as a boy represent the ultimate dream being fulfilled for those that are fortunate enough to achieve said feat?
The Stanley-born star said: “Yeah, I would say so. I think, obviously, being my boyhood club as well, I've always watched Newcastle since being tiny really, so I think that'll mean as much as anything - getting on that pitch and then continuing to play like now.”
As a Magpies fanatic, derby dates with Sunderland mean more than most other fixtures. For those on the terraces the Tyne-Wear rivalry is all about getting as pumped up as possible.
Explaining how those taking to the field must ready themselves for battle, Miley said: “It's always a big moment for the fans. I just focus on my game and don't look at everything too much and you've just got to stay composed, really. I just don't think you can think too much into it and just play the way I normally play.”
England trophy target
That approach has served Miley well so far, allowing a meteoric rise to be enjoyed, and he should pass 100 competitive appearances for Newcastle this season - all being well. He is fully adjusted to the demands of competing at the very highest level.
Asked what makes the Premier League one of the toughest divisions to conquer, with there always a lot of talk about speed and physicality in English football, Miley said: “I think coming through as a young player, I think it's a really physical league. So I think you've got to deal with those demands first and then let your game take over - like how I normally play, really.”
He went on to say of notable differences when lining up against opponents from the likes of Spain, Italy, Germany and France: “I would say the Champions League, sometimes it might not be as physical as you might be playing against some foreign teams, which I think they're more like tactical-based, and technical. I think it just depends on the game, but most games tend to be more physical, really.”
Alongside his club commitments, Miley has also progressed through the youth levels with England as an international star. He has reached the U21 ranks and is hoping to form part of the Young Lions’ plans next summer as they seek to secure a hat-trick of European Championship triumphs.
He said of that trophy target, having watched on from afar as major silverware was hoisted aloft in 2023 and 2025: “I hope so. That would be great. Something to look forward to as well. So, yeah, like you say, hopefully we can carry that on and win the tournament again.”
Finding marginal gains
If Miley is to hit his targets with Newcastle and England, then continuous improvement will be required. ‘Marginal gains’ have become buzz words in modern sport, with Under Armour helping Miley to tick those boxes when it comes to apparel and footwear assistance.
He said of that collaboration and sporting the latest release from UA: “It's been great so far with Under Armour. I've really enjoyed wearing the boots and I feel like they're really comfy as well, which has really helped. I've really enjoyed playing with them and hopefully I'll carry that on.”
The Magnetico 6 is engineered for control, delivering enhanced touch and improved comfort from the first whistle to the last. Combining an adaptive fit with responsive cushioning and refined touch technology, the boot is designed for footballers who seek to influence every phase of the game.
At its heart is Under Armour’s innovative Liquid Clone upper which moulds seamlessly to the contours of the foot for a customised fit and enhanced first touch, alongside a sculpted heel counter that delivers fluid toe spring and redesigned underfoot cushioning system that feels “locked-in” and builds greater confidence when it comes to receiving the ball in tight spaces.
Miley - as someone that performs with composure and maturity beyond his years, dictating play from the middle of the park, finding pockets intelligently and progressing the ball with precision - is considered to align perfectly with the boots that he wears.
He added on Under Armour aiding his ongoing development on and off the pitch: “They've been great. Obviously, all the boots have been really good and I've really enjoyed wearing them so far. It's been great.”
On what his matchday preparation and routine looks like, with it important to ensure that he is always raring to go, Miley said: “I think just to stay focused, really. I think as the game's building up, to focus on my game and just don't look into it too much and just play how I play, really, and just be calm. I don't really have many superstitions, to be honest. I'm just quite laid back and that just lets me play my game.”
Being calm under pressure is a quality that has allowed Miley to thrive, with support being offered by team-mates, coaches and commercial partners. He has come a long way in a relatively short space of time, but there is no sign of him slowing down with there always more dreams to be chased.