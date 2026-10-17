Why Kylian Mbappe's new boots remain a mystery as market disruptors On rip up the script

There have been no flashy events or glossy boot drops featuring their new poster boy since On announced their seismic expansion into the football space. Instead, they have taken a stripped-back approach, generating plenty of hype by building a mystique around their upcoming product.

First there was the photo shoot featuring Mbappe, their director of football and Arsenal legend Henry, tennis icon Roger Federer and Barcelona sensation Sydney Schertenleib, but no boots, in the unglamorous setting of the laboratory where the boots are being built and tested, and now On have taken us being the scenes of the development process.

Previously, you might only see a development boot on the training pitch, away from the lights and cameras, but On have changed that. Mbappe has already played and scored in On boots since officially leaving Nike behind in September, netting for France during the international break and for Real Madrid against Roma in the Champions League. But the whiteout silhouette with minimal On branding that we've seen on his feet is not the finished product.

The Swiss manufacturer is still describing this as a "prototype", reflected in the fact that the boots the Frenchman wore on international duty included the serial number 'ON-DCPT-KM010', while he turned out in the 'ON-DCPT-KM210' on his return to club action. They are ripping up the script, as we witness boot design in action in front of our very eyes.