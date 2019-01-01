Zidane to star on cover of FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition

The Real Madrid boss was unveiled on Tuesday following the announcement of Eden Hazard and Virgil van Dijk last week

Zinedine Zidane will feature on the cover of the FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition, EA Sports have revealed.

It was also confirmed the manager will appear in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team as an Icon.

The unveiling of the Real Madrid boss comes after the announcement of Eden Hazard and Virgil van Dijk as cover stars for the regular edition of the game.

Zidane joins the likes of Andrea Pirlo, Didier Drogba, Ian Wright, and Ronald Koeman as an Icon player in the game.

On last year's version of the Ultimate Edition, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar were pictured.

But another retired player in Ronaldo, former Real Madrid team-mate of Zidane, was the face of the Icon Edition for FIFA 18.

The first edition of the game was released in 1993 and featured former Arsenal and England player David Platt, who went on to become a coach at after he hung up his boots, on the cover.

Other Premier League stars such as David Ginola, David Beckham and Dennis Bergkamp later appeared on covers of the game throughout the 1990s.

Real Madrid players have often been selected to star, with Kaka, Gareth Bale and international Ronaldo having all headed the bill for the game.

In the latest version of FIFA, a new game mode called Volta has been announced which will allow users to play small-sided games, similar to previous versions of FIFA Street.

Zidane, who retired from his playing days in 2006, won a number of honours as a footballer, picking up , , World Cup and European Championship trophies.

He also won the Ballon d'Or in 1998.

However, the international's career ended in disgrace when he was sent off for headbutting Marco Materazzi in extra time of the World Cup final.

France drew the match 1-1, Zidane having scored the opening goal in the seventh minute, and eventually won on penalties.

The talented midfielder then took up a career in coaching, leading Real Madrid to three consecutive titles.

Although he left Los Blancos at the end of 2017-18, Zidane then returned the following season after unsuccessful spells under Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari.