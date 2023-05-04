‘Yunus Musah is a back-up plan to a back-up plan for Arsenal’ – USMNT star ‘not at the top of the list’ for Gunners transfer, says Eric Wynalda

Yunus Musah is “not at the top” of Arsenal’s transfer list and remains a “back-up plan to a back-up plan” for the Gunners, says Eric Wynalda.

American impressing in Spain

Linked with a move to England

Balogun also generating gossip

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old midfielder, who spent time in Arsenal’s academy system as a youngster, has been catching the eye in La Liga with Valencia. A return to England is now being speculated on for the United States international, with another transfer window set to swing open this summer, and there has been talk of steps being retraced to north London.

WHAT THEY SAID: However, Wynalda cannot see Musah at Emirates Stadium unless he enjoys a stunning end to the 2022-23 campaign, with Mikel Arteta expected to favour other options. The USMNT legend told The Action Network’s Wondergoal Podcast: “Musah is not in a good spot at the moment with Valencia, however his performances have been enough to warrant interest. Musah is on a list of players that Arsenal are targeting but certainly is not at the top of the list. There are several other targets that still hold the upper hand as far as they are concerned. He’s a back-up plan to a back-up plan.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Musah is no longer tied to Arsenal, USMNT target Folarin Balogun is. The 21-year-old striker has starred on loan at Reims this season and needs to start making big decisions regarding his domestic and international future. Wynalda added: “Balogun might be waiting for the summer to sort out his future. The bigger rumour is that he is set to join the U.S. team in the summer. If he has a good showing it seems that the negotiations for his future are set to happen on American soil.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Musah is tied to a contract in Spain through to 2026, so has no need to rush into a decision on his future, while Balogun is working on terms with Arsenal that are due to keep him on their books until 2025.