Yunus Musah to the Premier League? USMNT star being tracked by Arsenal and Chelsea while Inter maintain interest

WHAT HAPPENED? Along with Arsenal and Chelsea, Serie A giants Inter are also keen on signing the midfielder next season according to Fabrizio Romano, who wrote in his column for CaughtOffside.

WHAT WAS SAID?: While the two Premier League giants have scouted the USMNT star, they are yet to initiate talks with the player over a possible transfer, as claimed by Romano.

"I’ve mentioned Arsenal and Chelsea’s interest in Yunus Musah and it is the case that they are following Musah since January; Inter as well. At the moment it’s just scouting and not advanced yet, but Musah has good chances to move this summer," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musah made his professional debut for Valencia in 2020 and has remained loyal to the Spanish club thus far. But with the club at risk of getting relegated from La Liga this season, the 20-year-old could consider moving, with either the Premier League or Serie A being his next destination.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSAH? The player will be next seen in action on May 3 when Valencia take on Villarreal in a crucial La Liga clash.