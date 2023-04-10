Ryan Reynolds could not hide his delight after seeing Ben Foster save a 97th-minute penalty to send Wrexham top of the National League.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham's hopes of promotion were boosted on Monday after a dramatic 3-2 win over Notts County. Foster was the hero with a late penalty save as the Red Dragons moved three points clear with a game in hand over the Magpies. Reynolds spoke out after the thrilling game at the Racecourse Ground about how he can't wait to congratulate his goalkeeper.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It was a pressure cooker coming into this, I think, for both of these teams. What both have achieved is historic on every level," he told BT Sport. "I don't think I've ever seen anything quite like that. When I get my hands on Ben Foster, he's going to be on the injured reserve list, I'm going to break ribs, I'm going to hug him so hard."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham had to come from 1-0 down to win after John Bostock opened the scoring in style, but looked set to throw the victory away before Foster's late heroics.

Reynolds admitted that it was a special game to be part of but the tension had been almost unbearable.

"I don't feel like I have a heart anymore. I feel like I used all the beats I have left during that match," he explained. "That was unlike anything I've ever seen before and indicative of all you lifers who have watched and participated in this beautiful, tortuous game for ever. I'm actually grateful at this moment that I didn't care about this years ago because it would have just eaten me alive. That was really something."

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham have just four games left to play and are back in action in the National League on Saturday at fifth-placed Barnet.