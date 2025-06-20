Sensational semi-final encounters await at Wimbledon and you could be there because we've got exactly how to buy tickets today.

The grass court tennis season is in full swing, and the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club are approaching fast. We can expect some thrilling encounters throughout, especially when we hit the business end of proceedings during the second week of the tournament.

The back-to-back days of ladies’ and men’s semi-final matches are always unique and special occasions at SW19, just before the turning point to the Men's Final and Ladies' Final. The 2025 ladies’ semis are being played on July 10, with the men’s equivalent taking place 24 hours later on July 11. If you thought your chance of being at Centre Court in person to watch the last-4 match-ups had passed, think again. Don’t give up on your tennis dreams just yet - let us help show you how you can still get your hands on those precious last-minute Wimbledon tickets.

Those who were lucky enough to grab seats to the 2024 Wimbledon ladies’ semis were treated to two highly entertaining encounters with some of the players with the most Wimbledon titles ever. In the first semi, Italy's Jasmine Paolini, who had reached her first-ever Grand Slam final on the red clay at Roland Garros a month earlier, came from a set down against Donna Vekic to book her place in the Wimbledon final. The second ladies’ semi between Barbora Krejcikova and Elena Rybakina was also a three-set thriller. Similar to Paolini, Krejcikova would do it the hard way, roaring back after losing the first set to clinch her final spot.

The following day, it was the turn of the men to grab the Wimbledon spotlight. While neither of the men’s semis went the full distance, those in attendance at the All England Club were treated to two masterclass performances by the young pretender Carlos Alcaraz and the legend Novak Djokovic. They sealed victories against Daniil Medvedev and Lorenzo Musetti, respectively, to set up a repeat of the 2023 final. Don’t hesitate if you want to witness this year’s absorbing last-4 ties.

There will be no shortage of high-class tennis action at SW19 when Wimbledon 2025 gets underway. Let GOAL bring you all the vital information and details, including how you can get your hands on semi-final match tickets.

When are the Wimbledon 2025 semi-finals?

The Wimbledon Championships 2025 will take place from Monday, June 30, through to Sunday, July 13. The semi-final singles will take place on the following dates:

Thursday, July 10 : Ladies’ Semi-Final Matches (from 1pm) Tickets

: Ladies’ Semi-Final Matches (from 1pm) Tickets Friday, July 11: Men's Semi-Final Matches (from 1pm) Tickets

How much are Wimbledon 2025 semi-final tickets?

Centre Court tickets for either of the semi-final days ranged from £210-270 for those who were successful in this year's Wimbledon ballot. However, for those who wanted to guarantee themselves seats on those days, Debenture tickets were available from £2410 to watch the ladies’ semis and from £9615 for the men’s semis on Friday.

Tickets can also be sourced from resale sites like StubHub. While prices may be higher on resale sites, if you’re a fervent tennis fan who is desperate to fulfil a lifelong ambition of seeing some of the standout Wimbledon encounters, they are the best option for securing highly sought-after tickets.

How to buy Wimbledon 2025 semi-final tickets?

There are a number of ways to buy Wimbledon semi-final tickets. You could have entered the public ballots, and if successful, purchased tickets via that route. Buying debenture seats is also another option. Debentures are more expensive, but they also offer benefits, including guaranteed seats and VIP access to exclusive areas, bars and restaurants. There may even be some hospitality tickets left to snap up, if you're looking to make the most of your Wimbledon experience.

In addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid ticket for entry.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the event you want to go to

Just type the sport (or participants) in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the event page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the event!

How to watch or stream the Wimbledon 2025 semi-finals

In the UK, the BBC will be broadcasting free-to-air coverage of the Wimbledon Championships daily via their channels (BBC One and BBC Two) with matches also accessible on-demand via their streaming platform, BBC iPlayer. In the United States, Wimbledon 2025 will be shown live on ESPN+, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. One month of ESPN+ is $10.99 (1 month (disney+/hulu) of ESPN+ is $14.99, 1 month (disney+/hulu no ads) of ESPN+ is $24.99), 1 year costs $109.99.

Tennis fans looking for how to watch Wimbledon in the US can also stream matches live with a subscription to Fubo. Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month and offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Fubo is the ultimate choice for avid sports fans as it provides access to many popular sports, including NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can enjoy the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Where to stay near Wimbledon 2025

If you're travelling down to Wimbledon for the day or trying to get a spot at one of the many tournament events, you'll want to find a place to stay in the South West area of London near Wimbledon or in the city of London to make the most of your visit.

It's extremely easy to walk around in South West London, and it's very well connected to the rest of the city, with lots of train and tube stops nearby. You can either stay near the tournament if you're planning to get there early, or if you want to stay more central, there are a myriad of options to choose from near the city centre of the capital.

Use the interactive map below to have a browse of what's available around the tournament when it's on - you can also hover over accommodation options to see what suits your budget, depending on the dates when you want to go.

