Who is the fastest player on FIFA 20?

Goal lists the top 20 fastest football players in FIFA 20, showing their acceleration and sprint speed scores in the game

The battle for the fastest person on earth is always one of the biggest events at the Olympics every four years, with sprinters looking to beat Usain Bolt's 100-metres world record.

Speed is also a great attribute to have in football, but only one of a number of skills required as Bolt showed when he tried to earn a contract with Central Coast Mariners back in 2018. His failure to make it as a professional footballer means there is a gap open for the fastest football player in the world and this year, there is a new name at the top of the list.

wideman Adama Traore is the fastest player in FIFA 20 thanks to an acceleration rating of 97 and a sprint speed of 96. This puts him slightly ahead of forward Kylian Mbappe as well as Leroy Sane and Anibal Chala, who can run as fast as the Spanish wing-back but takes a little longer to reach that speed.

Six players have a sprint speed of 95 in FIFA 20, including striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and 's Inaki Williams. A lot of players then have 94 as their sprint speed rating, but vary in acceleration ratings. As a result, full-back Kyle Walker misses out on the top 20 fastest players in FIFA 20 as his sprint speed of 94 is not matched by his acceleration score, which comes in at 87.

Similarly, 's Marcus Rashford has the same sprint speed of 94, but an acceleration rating of 89 means he misses out on the top 20 list. New Red Devils signing Daniel James is now the fastest player at Old Trafford, scoring 94 in both categories.

According to Opta, Timothy Fosu-Mensah reached the fastest speed in the Premier League in 2018-19 while on loan at , but the Manchester United full-back only has scores of 79 acceleration and 87 sprint speed despite reaching a top speed of 35.32 km/h. Walker finished second on Opta's list last season at 35.27 km/h, while Sane was fourth at 35.18 km/h.

FIFA 20: Fastest players

Rank Player Position Club Acceleration Sprint Speed 1 A Traore RW Wolves 97 96 2 K Mbappe ST PSG 96 96 3 L Sane LW Man City 93 96 4 A Chala LB Deportivo Toluca 93 96 5 K Nagai ST Tokyo 95 95 6 Gelson Martins RM 95 95 7 J Damm RM Tigres 93 95 8 I Williams ST Athletic Club 93 95 9 P-E Aubameyang ST Arsenal 93 95 10 Kim In Seong RM Ulsan Hyundai 93 95 11 I Sarr RM 95 94 12 F Acheampong ST Tianjin TEDA 94 94 13 T Barkhuizen RM Preston 94 94 14 M Bolly RM Molde 94 94 15 J Aguirre LM Rosario Central 94 94 16 D James LM Man Utd 94 94 17 L Advincula RB 94 94 18 P Placheta LM Slask Wroclaw 93 94 19 A Kiwomya RM Doncaster 93 94 20 C Barbut RW Universitatea Craiova 93 94

*Ratings, positions and clubs are taken from the FIFA 20 database used for Career Mode.