How to watch today's PSG vs Atletico Madrid FIFA Club World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FIFA Club World Cup match between PSG and Atletico Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Sunday, the Rose Bowl in Pasadena will host the FIFA Club World Cup match between European heavyweights PSG and Atletico Madrid.

This is a huge game as both teams are clear favorites in Group B, which is completed by Brazil's Botafogo and MLS side Seattle Sounders.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch PSG vs Atletico Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

The FIFA Club World Cup match between PSG and Atletico Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

PSG vs Atletico Madrid kick-off time

The FIFA Club World Cup match between PSG and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Sunday, June 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

PSG team news

Ousmane Dembele is the only major doubt after withdrawing from the France squad after the UEFA Nations League semi-final defeat last week, with Bradley Barcola and Goncalo Ramos in line to take Dembele's place in the team - although Barcola himself has returned after recovering from a knock.

Meanwhile, following his Champions League final heroics, Desire Doue is sure to start in attack.

Atletico Madrid team news

Manager Diego Simeone is expected to have a full strength at his disposal. Goalkeeper Jan Oblak, who missed the last game of the season, recently played for Slovenia. Besides, several players on international duty last week, including five with Argentina, have also rejoined the squad. Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo De Paul and Julian Alvarez all started both games for La Albiceleste during the break.

Alexander Sorloth is an option in attack, as Antoine Griezmann and Alvarez should start up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

PSG Last 2 matches ATM 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Paris Saint-Germain 1 - 2 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid 1 - 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

