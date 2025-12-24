This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoIvory Coast
Stade de Marrakech
team-logoMozambique
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Ivory Coast vs Mozambique AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Ivory Coast and Mozambique, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Ivory Coast vs Mozambique live, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today. 

In the United Kingdom (UK), the AFCON 2025 match between Ivory Coast and Mozambique will be available to watch and stream live online through 4seven, All 4 and Channel 4 Streaming, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on Fubo,Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Country / RegionBroadcaster
U.S.Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
UK4seven, All 4, Channel 4 Streaming
CanadaFubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
AustraliabeIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
UAEbeIN SPORTS
IndiaFanCode

Ivory Coast will begin their title defense when they kick off their AFCON 2025 run against Mozambique in Morocco on Wednesday.

The AFCON 2025 Group F match between Ivory Coast and Mozambique will kick off at 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm GMT / 6:30 pm local, on 24 December 2025, at Grand Stade de Marrakech in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Les Elephants had mixed results in the pre-tournament friendlies, having lost 1-0 to Saudi Arabia before defeating Oman 2-0, while Mozambique head into the game on the back of a winless run in their preparatory games.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ivory Coast vs Mozambique kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. F
Stade de Marrakech

Team news & squads

Ivory Coast vs Mozambique Probable lineups

Ivory CoastHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

5-2-3

Home team crestMOZ
1
Y. Fofana
3
G. Konan
7
O. Kossounou
20
E. Agbadou
21
E. N'Dicka
18
I. Sangare
6
S. Fofana
8
F. Kessie
15
Amad
26
Y. Diomande
11
E. Guessand
1
Ernan
5
B. Langa
23
D. Calila
2
I. Nanani
15
Reinildo
17
Mexer
19
Witi
20
G. Catamo
21
Guima
16
A. Amade
13
S. Ratifo

5-2-3

MOZAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Fae

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Chiquinho Conde

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Ivory Coast Latest News

Sebastian Haller had to withdraw due to injury, and was replaced by versatile Aston Villa forward Evann Guessand.

While former Crystal Palace hitman Wilfried Zaha received a call-up in almost two years, Sunderland's Simon Adingra has been omitted.

Other key names include Nottingham Forest’s Ibrahim Sangare and Willy Boly, Wolves’ Emmanuel Agbadou and Manchester United winger Amad Diallo.

All set for his 97th international cap, Al Ahli's Franck Kessie will captain the side.

Mozambique Latest News

Ernani Siluane will start in goal, with the backline led by Sunderland defender Reinildo Mandava.

The likes of Manuel Kambala, Domingues and Guima are contenders to be in charge of the engine room, with Alfons Amade likely to start at right-back and Geny Catamo forming part of the attacking force.

Stanley Ratifo and Witi are the other options in attack.

Form

CIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
0/5

MOZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CIV

Last 4 matches

MOZ

2

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

5

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/4
Both teams scored
1/4

Standings

Useful links

0