West Brom vs Coventry City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

West Brom take on Coventry City in the Championship on Friday at The Hawthorns.
Carlos Corberan's side will hope to get back to winning ways after back-to-back losses against Burnley in the Championship and Bristol City in the FA Cup fourth round.
After going six matches straight without a win, Coventry City finally collected three points in their last gameweek as they beat Huddersfield Town 2-0. They are currently 13th on the table, three points behind West Brom in 10th.
GOAL has all the details about the match, including how to watch it on TV and online, team news and more.
West Brom vs Coventry City date & kick-off time
Game:
West Brom vs Coventry City
Date:
February 3, 2023
Kick-off:
3pm ET, 8pm GMT, 1:30am IST (Feb 4)
Venue:
The Hawthorns
How to watch West Brom vs Coventry City on TV & live stream online
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
In the United States (US), the game can be streamed on WBA TV.
Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football will showcase the game on TV in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via Sky Go.
The match will neither be telecast nor streamed in India.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
UK
India
N/A
N/A
Coventry City team news & squad
Mark Robins has no major injury concerns in his squad. Tyler Walker and Michael Rose, who missed the tie against Huddersfield, are back in the squad and are available for selection.
Coventry City possible XI: Wilson; McNally, Doyle, Rose; Norton-Cuffy, Hamer, Shead, Bidwell; Allen, Palmer, Gyokeres
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Moore, Wilson, Griffiths
Defenders
Panzo, Doyle, Norton-Cuffy, Rose, McFadzean, McNally, Wilson-Esbrand, Kane, Reid, Dabo, Bidwell, Dacosta
Midfielders
Kelly, Allen, O'Hare, Sheaf, Palmer, Eccles, Burroughs, Howley, Hamer
Forwards
Waghorn, Gyokeres, Walker, Godden, Nee, Tavares, Maguire
West Brom team news & squad
Kyle Bartley and Matt Phillips injuries leave the players unavailable, while forward Brandon Thomas-Asante has a three-game ban to serve after his sending off in the 3-3 draw against Chesterfield.
West Brom possible XI: Palmer; Furlong, O'Shea, Pieters, Townsend; Yokuslu, Molumby, Wallace, Swift, Diangana; Dike
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Button, Palmer, Griffiths
Defenders
Furlong, Townsend, O'Shea, Ibidapo Ajayi, Pieters, Bryan, Albrighton
Midfielders
Tulloch, Rogic, Livermore, Phillips, Diangana, Molumby, Wallace, Swift, Reach, Gardner-Hickman, Yokuslu, Chalobah
Forwards
Dahrup, Dike