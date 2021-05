West Brom relegated from Premier League after Arsenal defeat

West Brom have been relegated from the Premier League after a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

The loss leaves Sam Allardyce's team 10 points away from safety in the English top-flight with three games left to play.

West Brom went behind against the Gunners less than 30 minutes into the clash at Emirates Stadium when Emile Smith Rowe struck from close range.

Nicolas Pepe doubled the visitors' lead in the 35th minute by smashing into the top corner.

West Brom unable to avoid the drop

The Baggies are now four games without a win, having lost two and drawn two as their bid for Premier League safety collapsed.

Allardyce's team still have games against Liverpool, West Ham and Leeds to come to round off the campaign.

After just one season back in the top-flight, they will return to the Championship with Sheffield United, while Fulham look set to follow, having taken just one point from their last six games.

The story of West Brom's season

West Brom's season had a miserable start as they started with nine games without a win, though they did draw 3-3 with Chelsea in September.

Their first victory came against bottom side Sheffield United in late November and the club hoped to turn their campaign around by changing managers, sacking Slaven Bilic in December and putting Allardyce in charge.

Although they drew 1-1 with both Manchester City and Liverpool, they would not pick up their second win until January 16 when they won 3-2 at Wolves.

Since then they have held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw and beaten Chelsea 5-2 in the highlight of their campaign. They have also recorded victories against Brighton and Southampton.

