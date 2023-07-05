Welcome to Wrexham: The ultimate Soccer Cities guide for American tourists wanting to watch Wales team matches

Everything you need to know about watching Wrexham games

If you are one of the thousands of fans who have been swept up in the Welcome to Wrexham story, chances are you might have developed a soft spot for the Welsh team.

The Red Dragons and their exploits have reached a truly global audience since being taken over by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, cultivating a dedicated following in North America in particular.

North-east Wales has witnessed an influx of celebrity faces in the past two years, while the Racecourse Ground has now become a genuine venue for major music gigs.

So, if you're wondering how to watch Wrexham, whether it's in-person or at home, here's the Soccer Cities guide, with everything you need to know

How to get tickets for Wrexham games

Wrexham will be competing in EFL League Two, the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and the FA Trophy this season, so there will be plenty of games for fans to go to.

You can buy tickets directly through the official Wrexham website or by going to the club's official partner site eticketing.co.uk/wrexhamafc.

Resale sites such as StubHub also occasionally offer tickets, but prices may vary.

While ticket prices for 2023-24 have not yet been confirmed, you can see a breakdown of last season's prices in the table below for an idea of how much you may be expected to spend. Online prices are slightly cheaper than in-person

Note, however, that Wrexham are now in the EFL, so prices may vary depending on opponent and demand.

Online Wrexham ticket prices 2022-23

Type Macron Stand & Wrexham Lager Stand University End Adult £21 £19 Over 65 / Under 21 £16 £14 Under 18 £9 £8 Under 11 £5 £5

In-person Wrexham ticket prices 2022-23

Type Macron Stand & Wrexham Lager Stand University End Adult £22 £20 Over 65 / Under 21 £17 £15 Under 18 £10 £9 Under 11 £5 £5

Tickets for games at the StoK Racecourse stadium are limited and the maximum capacity of the Red Dragons' home ground is 10,771, so you will have to buy tickets early if you wish to make a game.

The only guaranteed method of getting tickets for Wrexham games is to buy a season ticket. However, as noted, demand is high, seats are limited and you will have to join a waiting list first before you can purchase.

Airports near Wrexham

The nearest major airports to Wrexham are Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LPL) and Manchester Airport (MAN), which are just under one hour away, with various public transport options available.

Where to stay in Wrexham

If you are planning to watch a Wrexham game live at the Racecourse Ground and spend some time in north-east Wales, you will be able to find somewhere to stay in Wrexham town or the surrounding areas.

The Ramada Plaza, the Lemon Tree and the Wynnstay Arms are notable hotels, while there is a selection of B&Bs available, as well as apartments that can be rented for short-term stays.

Check out the interactive map below for places to stay in Wrexham.

Wrexham kit prices & where to buy

Of course, if you're going along to a game to cheer Wrexham on, you'll need to make sure you are kitted out in the latest jersey or at least a club scarf.

The official Wrexham club shop has an array of replica shirts available to buy, as well as some fetching training and leisurewear, not to mention the snapback caps made famous by Rob McElhenney in the Welcome to Wrexham documentary.

Macron

Prices for the new home kit range from £39.95 to £54.95 (which works out at roughly $50 to $70). Amazingly, however, new kits are like gold dust, with the first batch selling out fast!

You might have to check out some sports shops in the city if you can't get them online.

Find out more about Wrexham's 2023-24 kits here!

Where is the Racecourse Ground?

The Racecourse Ground, also known as the SToK Racecourse for sponsorship reasons, is situated on Mold Road, just outside the city centre.

The official address is: Wrexham AFC, SToK Cae Ras, Mold Road, Wrexham, Wales, LL11 2AH.

You can see the location in the map below.

What to do in Wrexham

Visit Erddig Hall

See Pontcysyllte Aqueduct

Go to St Giles' Church

Go to a Wrexham match

North Wales sight-seeing trip

If you are going to be in Wrexham for a few days as part of your trip to see a game, you should definitely explore the city and the hinterland.

The National Trust maintains Erddig Hall, which is a 17th and 18th century country house and estate, with enormous grounds to meander through.

Pontcysyllte Aqueduct and Canal (pronounced 'pont-ker-sulth-tay', in case you are wondering) is a 15 minute drive from the centre of Wrexham and they do boat trips with exhilarating views.

How to watch Wrexham on TV & stream live

Competition U.S. broadcaster EFL League Two ESPN / iFollow Wrexham FA Cup ESPN Carabao Cup ESPN

So you might not have luck in getting a ticket to see Wrexham playing live in the flesh, but you can still watch them live on TV or stream live online.

As mentioned, the Red Dragons are playing in the EFL this season and a selection of games from those competitions are broadcast live on ESPN in the United States (see here for more information).

The good news is that fans based in the U.S., Canada and elsewhere will be able to stream all of Wrexham's League Two matches live thanks to the iFollow season pass. Every fixture in the competition will be available to non-UK viewers on the Wrexham Player. Find out more here!

Wrexham's FA Cup games will be available to watch live on ESPN in the U.S., as will their games in the Carabao Cup.

The following U.S. cable providers cater for ESPN coverage:

