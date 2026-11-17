Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck has highlighted the team's relentless intensity and pressing after thrashing the Netherlands 5-0. Schlotterbeck also reflected on his personal journey through a challenging international year.
Comprehensive victory secures top spot
Germany delivered an exceptional statement performance in their final UEFA Nations League group match, crushing the Netherlands 5-0 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The Borussia Dortmund centre-back made a massive impact by getting on the scoresheet with a diving header to help Jürgen Klopp's side secure top spot in Group A2.
Enjoying football with a dominant second half
Speaking to ARD after the match, Schlotterbeck expressed immense satisfaction with the team's fluid attacking play and relentless desire to keep pushing forward once the goals started flowing.
"Well, the first half was pretty decent and the second half felt really good. It was fun playing football out there with the lads today," Schlotterbeck stated.
"I think you could see for yourself how much we smiled, how much football we played, and above all, how we kept going after making it 2-0 or 3-0—that we kept right on playing. And in the end, you have to say we won 5-0 fully deservedly."
Cracking tactics with brutal intensity
Analysing how Germany broke down a stubborn Dutch setup, Schlotterbeck emphasised that physical commitment and winning individual battles were the keys to unlocking the match after the interval.
"Intensity is everything in football. With intensity, you can crack tactics. Holland had a plan. In the first half, we didn't always have a grip. In the second half, we brought brutal intensity. We frequently engaged in 1-on-1 situations. And when you win your duels, it looks just like it did in the second half. Plus, we play such good football on the ball. We're capable of that. And that made it a very good performance today."
Slide 4: Overcoming a tough year with DFB
Reflecting on the wider context of 2026, which included injury setbacks and World Cup heartbreak, Schlotterbeck expressed optimism about the squad's unity and bright future under Klopp.
"I always have to look at it in two parts. I must say, whenever I'm with the DFB [Germany national team], I've always had a good feeling. We had a good training camp in March. We started the World Cup well," Schlotterbeck reflected.
"For me personally, it was brutally tough with the World Cup and the injury. Then we got knocked out, and in the last camp against Greece, we didn't play a good game. You can see glimpses of what a great team we have... Today it didn't feel like pressure. And so we played the way we played today."
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A sports journalist with nearly a decade of experience, beginning the professional journey at Indonesia's legendary Tabloid BOLA from 2017 until its final print edition in December 2018. Following that, joining GOAL, contributing as a freelance writer for FIFA, and working within the media department of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF). Alongside the journalism career, also active as a live play-by-play commentator for Indonesian football since 2017. Holds a bachelor's degree in History from the Faculty of Cultural Sciences, Universitas Padjadjaran, Bandung.
Football Story
Footballing identity built on geography, heritage, and childhood obsession. Although the father played for a traditional rival club, nine years living in Bandung made Persib a spiritual home, sparked in 2006 by Thai goalkeeper Kosin Hathairattanakool and witnessing firsthand how deeply locals own the club. Globally, the first true love was Ronaldo and Inter Milan, enduring the heartbreak of near-misses during injury-plagued years. With Dutch roots in Rotterdam, making Feyenoord the club of choice, the Netherlands national team has always remained close to the heart, highlighted by the 2010 World Cup final, a live 2013 friendly against Indonesia, and Oranje Indonesia watch parties. Arjen Robben and Giovanni van Bronckhorst remain ultimate favorites, while Football Manager 2005 sparked a lasting admiration for Athletic Bilbao’s philosophy. Outside football, allegiance lies with the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors through icons like Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, and Stephen Curry.
Areas of Expertise
Areas of expertise span Indonesian football and Liga 1 data insights and unique features, alongside Southeast Asian and East Asian football landscapes covering Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, and Korea. Additional skills include digital and social media video content creation such as Instagram reels and podcasts, as well as player profiling, feature writing, live broadcasting, interviewing, photography, and multilingual communication in basic français and español .
Favourite Footballing Memory
Combining a passion for backpacking with professional assignments has made it possible to pursue two goals simultaneously. Meeting and interviewing various Indonesian players pursuing careers or currently based abroad, ranging from across Southeast Asia to Europe, has been an absolute privilege and honor. Traveling independently through the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France, and Japan to track down and connect with Indonesian players competing abroad remains a truly cherished experience. Crafting interview content with them is a body of work that will always hold a special place in memory.
My All-Time XI
It’s tough to lock down a definitive starting XI, but the non-negotiables are Manuel Neuer or Rogério Ceni in goal; alongside Javier Zanetti, Sergio Ramos, N'Golo Kanté, Toni Kroos, Arjen Robben, Mo Salah, and Zlatan Ibrahimović. Juan Román Riquelme or Michael Laudrup most likely complete the tactical puzzle. While legends like Lothar Matthäus, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo are impossible to overlook, they were left out simply because they feature in everyone else's lineup.