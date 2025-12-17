How to watch the Next Gen ATP Finals 2025: Dates, schedule, TV & streaming links and more

Jannik Sinner reigned supreme at the ATP Finals last month, and Elena Rybakina took the honours at the WTA equivalent in Riyadh. If you thought that was the end of the court action for 2025, you were mistaken. The spotlight now shifts to the up-and-coming stars of the tennis scene, who are aiming to bag themselves an early Christmas present by claiming the Next Gen trophy. The event takes place from December 17-21.

The Next Gen ATP Finals, which sees the best players of the season aged 20 years old or younger compete for glory, were first held in 2017. Milan, Italy was the initial venue for the tournament, but since 2023 it's been staged in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Many of the world’s current crop of tennis stars have used the Next Gen event as a stepping stone on the path to greater things. Jannik Sinner (2019) and Carlos Alcaraz (2021) were both crowned champions when the tournament was held in Milan, and world number 7, Alex de Minaur, was twice runner-up (2018 & 2019). Those three players were all semi-finalists at this year’s main ATP Finals in Turin, which shows how important the Next Gen tournament can be during the evolution of the modern tennis star these days.

Two players from last year's Next Gen in Jeddah return for another crack at glory. While Nishesh Basavareddy was ousted during the round robin phase, his fellow American, Learner Tien, finished runner-up to the 2025 king, Joao Fonseca. Tien from California, who is coached by the 1989 French Open champion, Michael Chang, starts as the favourite to go one better than he did twelve months ago.

When are the Next Gen ATP Finals 2025?

The ATP Finals will take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from Wednesday, December 17, through to Sunday, December 21. The week breaks down as follows:

Round-robin matches: December 17-19

Semi-finals: December 20

Final: December 21

🇬🇧 How to watch the Next Gen ATP Finals 2025 in the UK

For UK viewers, Sky Sports is showing/streaming every match from the 2025 Next Gen ATP Finals. As well as being able to watch all the matches on Sky Sports, you can also stream them on NOW and the Sky Sports app.

6-Month Saver Membership: £26 a month (6-month minimum term) - Then £34.99 per month unless cancelled.

Day Membership: £14.99 - One-off payment - Your NOW Sports Day Membership starts immediately after purchase and lasts for 24 hours.

Flexible Month Membership: £29.99 a month for 6 months - Cancel anytime.

🇺🇸 How to watch the Next Gen ATP Finals 2025 in the US

In the United States, the ATP Finals are broadcast live on the Tennis Channel, which is included in Fubo's 'Sports' plan.

Where are the Next Gen ATP Finals 2025?

Outside Jeddah's main King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, where Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad play their regular Saudi Pro League matches, there are further pitches and indoor arenas also used for football. The huge complex also has multiple tennis courts and a large indoor arena for sports and other purposes.

Aside from football, there have been WWE, boxing, and basketball events held at the venue in the past, and this will be the third year that the Next Gen ATP Finals have been staged there.

What is the Next Gen ATP Finals 2025 format?

The eight players are divided into two groups of four, and each plays three round-robin matches against the others in their group. After the round-robin stage, the top two performers in each group advance to the knockout semi-finals. The two semi-final winners progress to the final to determine the champion.

To create the groups, the eight players and teams are seeded according to rank. The first and second seeds are placed in Group A and Group B, respectively. The remaining seeds are drawn in pairs (third and fourth, fifth and sixth, seventh and eighth); the first of the pair to be drawn goes to Group A and the other to Group B, and so on.

There are a host of rules in place for the Next Gen event that differ from the usual ones used in regular ATP Tour events. Some of the main ones are shown below: