How to watch the Davis Cup Final 8: 2025 dates, schedule, TV & streaming links and more

The tennis spotlight continues to shine on Italy. Fresh from Turin hosting the ATP Finals once again, the focus now shifts to Bologna, which is set to stage the Davis Cup Final 8 from November 18. With eight of the world’s best tennis nations set to do battle at the Bologna Fiere, we are set for six sizzling days in the stunning northern city. Here’s how you catch all the action live.

Tennis interest has soared in Italy in recent times due to Jannik Sinner’s sensational Grand Slam wins and the country’s dominance on the international stage. The Azzurri men’s team reigned supreme as Davis Cup champions in both 2023 and 2024 in Malaga, and the Italian women’s team matched those achievements when successfully defending their BJK Cup title this September.

Now the men’s team look to make it a historic hat-trick of trophy wins in front of a buzzing Bologna crowd. No nation has won three Davis Cups on the spin since the United States claimed five in a row in the early 1970s. The US tops the all-time Davis Cup honours board with 32 wins since the competition first launched in 1900, but the stars and stripes haven’t lifted the trophy for almost 20 years, with European sides holding sway of late. This looks to be the case again this year, with only one non-Euro outfit, Argentina, remaining in the hunt for global tennis glory.

Jannik Sinner’s decision to miss the Bologna party, to get an extra week of preparation ahead of the 2026 campaign, won’t have helped the hosts’ hopes of clinching a hat-trick, though. The Italian sensation, who has featured in the last five Grand Slam finals, played a key role in both of Italy’s 2023 and 2024 Davis Cup triumphs. Sinner may be absent, but three other top-10 stars are set to play starring roles. Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), Alexander Zverev (Germany) and Lorenzo Musetti (Italy).

You won’t want to miss the Bologna tennis bonanza. Below, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know for the Davis Cup Final 8, including details of the schedule and format and how you can watch or stream the daily action live.

When is the Davis Cup Final 8?

The Davis Cup Final 8 will take place in Bologna, Italy, from Tuesday, November 18, through to Sunday, November 23. The week breaks down as follows:

Round Date Quarter finals November 18-20 Semi finals November 21-22 Final November 23

The Davis Cup Final 8 will take place at the Super Tennis Arena, at Bologna Fiere. The Bologna Fiere is the home of the Lega Basket Serie A and EuroLeague basketball team, Virtus Bologna. The Super Tennis Arena is set within the BolognaFiere Exhibition Centre, which is one of the world’s top venues for trade shows and events.

🇺🇸 How to watch the Davis Cup Final 8 in the US

In the United States, the Davis Cup Final 8 is shown live on the Tennis Channel. The broadcaster extended its long-running partnership with both the Davis Cup and the Billie Jean King (BJK) Cup. Under the agreement, it remains the exclusive US home for both tournaments across its linear channel, app and tennischannel.com, continuing a relationship that began in 2009.

The Tennis Channel is included in Fubo’s ‘Sports’ plan. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including the Tennis Channel, ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans include the base 'Pro' package (around $85/month), the higher-tier 'Elite' (around $95/month) and there's also a 'Latino' package, which offers sports and entertainment channels in Spanish. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers for all of its plans.

🛜 How to watch the Davis Cup Final 8 from anywhere with a VPN

If the Davis Cup Final 8 is available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

What is the Davis Cup Final 8 format and schedule?

Eight nations will compete in knockout competition in Bologna with quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final all being played in the Italian city from November 18-23. Last year's champions (and hosts) Italy are joined by seven other qualifiers who advanced to this stage via the qualifiers held throughout 2025.

Davis Cup Final 8 ties are played as best-of-three rubbers, with two singles rubbers followed by a deciding doubles encounter if required.

Davis Cup Final 8 schedule

Date Time (CET) Match Tue Nov 18 4pm Quarter-Final: France vs Belgium Wed Nov 19 4pm Quarter-Final: Italy vs Austria Thu Nov 20 10am Quarter-Final: Spain vs Czechia 5pm Quarter-Final: Argentina vs Germany Fri Nov 21 4pm Semi-Final: FRA or BEL vs ITA or AUS Sat Nov 22 12pm Semi-Final: SPA or CZE vs ARG or GER Sun Nov 23 3pm Final: TBC

Who is playing in the Davis Cup Final 8?

The following eight countries (and players) will be competing for Davis Cup honours in Bologna:

Italy

Previous Davis Cup Best: Winners (1976, 2023, 2024)

Winners (1976, 2023, 2024) Captain: Filippo Volandri

Players

Matteo Berrettini

Simone Bolelli

Flavio Cobolli

Lorenzo Musetti

Andrea Vavassori

Argentina

Previous Davis Cup Best: Winners (2016)

Winners (2016) Captain: Javier Freana

Players

Francisco Cerundolo

Francisco Comesana

Tomas Etcheverry

Horacio Zeballos

Andres Molteni

Austria

Previous Davis Cup Best: Semi-Finals (1990)

Semi-Finals (1990) Captain: Jurgen Melzer

Players

Filip Misolic

Jurij Rodionov

Lukas Neumayer

Alexander Erler

Lucas Miedler

Spain

Previous Davis Cup Best: Winners (2000, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2019)

Winners (2000, 2004, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2019) Captain: David Ferrer

Players

Carlos Alcaraz

Jaume Munar

Pedro Martinez

Marcel Granollers

Pablo Carreno

Germany

Previous Davis Cup Best: Winners (1988, 1989, 1993)

Winners (1988, 1989, 1993) Captain: Michael Kohlmann

Players

Alexander Zverev

Jan-Lennard Struff

Yannick Hanfmann

Kevin Krawietz

Tim Putz

Czechia

Previous Davis Cup Best: Winners (1980, 2012, 2013)

Winners (1980, 2012, 2013) Captain: Tomas Berdych

Players

Vit Kopriva

Jiri Lehecka

Tomas Machac

Jakub Mensik

Adam Pavlasek

France

Previous Davis Cup Best: Winners (1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1931, 1932, 1991, 1996, 2001, 2017)

Winners (1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1931, 1932, 1991, 1996, 2001, 2017) Captain: Paul-Henri Mathieu

Players