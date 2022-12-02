News Matches
Korea Republic

WATCH: South Korea players erupt in joy after news comes through that they have reached World Cup last 16

James Hunsley
10:21 PM GMT+4 02/12/2022
South Korea World Cup 2022
Celebrations began between South Korea's players and staff after news of Uruguay's result against Ghana confirmed their qualification to the last 16.
  • Hwang winner put Korea 2-1 up
  • Waited on Uruguay result for last 16 confirmation
  • Players erupted in joy upon hearing news

WHAT HAPPENED? A Hwang Hee-chan strike in the 91st minute completed the comeback against Portugal, as South Korea celebrated a famous victory against Portugal on Friday. Their qualification to the last 16 hinged on Uruguay's match against Ghana, though, with the Celeste eventually finishing third in Group H on fewer goals scored after their 2-0 win. Cue the celebrations between Korea's players and staff, who were huddled on the pitch awaiting the news.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Korea started the match in third and even slipped to bottom of Group H momentarily on Friday, but an equaliser from Kim Young-gwon and the winner from Hwang sent Paulo Bento's side to the last 16 for only the third time in the nation's history.

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUTH KOREA? Friday's result means Korea go on to play Brazil in the last 16 on Monday, after the Canarinha finished top of Group G with a game to spare.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (Oman English) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (Oman English) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (Oman English)