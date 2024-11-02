How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest will take on West Ham in the Premier League at the City Ground on Saturday.

The hosts are seventh in the standings and have only lost one game in the league this season. They will be looking to keep that good run going and give the home fans more wins to cheer about.

The visitors are struggling in 13th place in the league standings but they do stand a chance this weekend. They bounced back from a heavy defeat at the hands of Tottenham with a solid win over Manchester United in their most recent outing.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom (UK) NA United States (U.S.) Peacock Premium Australia Optus Sport Canada Fubo India Disney+ Hotstar Spain DAZN, Moviestar+ Netherlands Viaplay South Africa SuperSport, DStv

The Premier League match between West Ham and Nottingham Forest will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream online live on Peacock Premium.

Nottingham Forest vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: November 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT / 11 am ET Venue: City Ground

The match will be played at the City Ground on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm GMT and 11 am ET.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest continue to manage without Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare, while loanee James Ward-Prowse is unavailable to play against his parent club.

Boss Nuno Santos has indicated that Chris Wood, Morgan Gibbs-White, Elliot Anderson, and Jota Silva are questionable and will be evaluated before kickoff.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Yates, Dominguez; Elanga, Anderson, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sels, Miguel Defenders: Morata, Murillo, Williams, Omobamidele, Toffolo, Moreno, Boly, Milenkovic, Aina, Abbott Midfielders: Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Yates Forwards: Awoniyi, Jota Silva, Elanga, Sosa, Wood

West Ham team news

For West Ham, Niclas Fullkrug remains out, recovering from a long-term Achilles injury sustained in early September.

Mohammed Kudus will miss his second of a three-game suspension.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Antonio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Foderingham Defenders: Cresswell, Coufal, Mavropanos, Todibo, Kilman, Wan-Bissaka, Palmieri Midfielders: Soler, Paqueta, Guilherme, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Soucek, Irving Forwards: Summerville, Antonio, Ings

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/02/24 Nottingham Forest 2 - 0 West Ham United Premier League 12/11/23 West Ham United 3 - 2 Nottingham Forest Premier League 25/02/23 West Ham United 4 - 0 Nottingham Forest Premier League 14/08/22 Nottingham Forest 1 - 0 West Ham United Premier League 05/01/14 Nottingham Forest 5 - 0 West Ham United FA Cup

