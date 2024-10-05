How to watch today's Manchester City vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to prevent a third straight Premier League game without a win, Manchester City will host Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After being held to a second consecutive Premier League draw by Newcastle United in a 1-1 stalemate last weekend, City responded emphatically with a commanding 4-0 victory over Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Cottagers, meanwhile, are enjoying their best Premier League start since 2003, having collected 11 points from their first six games, putting them sixth in the table—just three points shy of Manchester City, who currently sit second.

Since their opening-day defeat to Manchester United, the Cottagers have gone five games unbeaten in the top tier, with back-to-back wins over Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest in their most recent outings.

How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Manchester City vs Fulham will not be broadcast live on TV due to the traditional Saturday 3pm blackout.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

Manchester City vs Fulham kick-off time

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm BST Venue: Etihad Stadium

The Premier League match between Man City and Fulham will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm BST on Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

The hosts enter this match without a host of star players, as Nathan Aké, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, and Oscar Bobb are all sidelined due to injuries of varying severity.

Phil Foden may retain his spot in the starting XI following an impressive display over the weekend. After rotating his starting XI with six changes midweek, head coach Pep Guardiola is expected to bring back some of his key players, including goalkeeper Ederson and centre-back Ruben Dias. Kyle Walker could also return to his right-back role, especially if Rico Lewis is once again deployed in midfield.

In the engine room, Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, and Jack Grealish are all vying for starting spots, while Erling Haaland, who has an impressive five goals in four Premier League appearances against Fulham, is likely to lead the attack.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Lewis, Kovacic; Bernardo, Foden, Grealish; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis Midfielders: Kovacic, Grealish, Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, Nunes, McAtee Forwards: Haaland, Doku, Savinho

Fulham team news

For the visitors, they approach this clash with a mostly clean bill of health, with forward Carlos Vinícius being the only potential absentee.

Marco Silva is expected to make minimal changes, if any, to his Fulham starting lineup after a strong showing in their last outing. The back four of Kenny Tete, Joachim Andersen, Calvin Bassey, and Antonee Robinson is set to continue in front of goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

In the middle of the park, Sander Berge and Harrison Reed will be pushing for recalls, possibly replacing Sasa Lukic, while an electric Adama Traore is likely to keep Reiss Nelson waiting for a start on the right wing.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Pereira; Traore, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Benda Defenders: Tete, Bassey, Anderson, Cuenca, Castagne, Diop, Robinson Midfielders: Reed, Wilson, Cairney, Berge, Iwobi, Pereira, Lukic, Sessegnon, Smith Rowe, Nelson Forwards: Jimenez, Muniz, Traore, Stansfield

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/11/24 Fulham 0-0 Manchester City Premier League 09/02/23 Manchester City 5-1 Fulham Premier League 04/30/23 Fulham 1-2 Manchester City Premier League 11/05/22 Manchester City 2-1 Fulham Premier League 02/05/22 Manchester City 4-1 Fulham FA Cup

