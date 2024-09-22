This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
Etihad Stadium
How to watch today's Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueManchester City vs ArsenalManchester CityArsenal

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on Arsenal in an early-season top-of-the-table Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners are second in the standings after four rounds, two points behind leaders City. They will be hoping to end the perfect winning start of Pep Guardiola's team.

The last time Arsenal managed to beat City in front of their home crowd was back in January 2015, and Mikel Arteta will have his task cut out this weekend to outthink his rivals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United StatesNBC, Universo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport, DStv

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Man City and Arsenal will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Peacock Premium, as well as being broadcast live on NBC and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date:September 22, 2024
Kick-off time:4.30 pm BST / 11.30 am ET
Venue:Etihad Stadium

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 4.30 pm BST / 11.30 am ET.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Manchester City will be missing key playmaker Kevin De Bruyne for Sunday's highly anticipated clash, as the club is reportedly unwilling to take any risks with his recent groin injury sustained during the Champions League.

While De Bruyne’s absence is not expected to be long-term, Phil Foden is likely to step in for his first start of the season. Both Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb remain sidelined as well.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Rodri; Savinho, Silva, Foden; Haaland.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ederson, Ortega, Carson
Defenders:Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand
Midfielders:Kovacic, Grealish, Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, Nunes, McAtee, Foden
Forwards:Haaland, Doku, Savinho

Arsenal team news

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Odegaard joins Mikel Merino, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Kieran Tierney on the injury list. However, Riccardo Calafiori and Bukayo Saka shook off their knocks to play against Atalanta, and Declan Rice has returned from suspension.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Havertz, Partey, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neto, Raya
Defenders:Saliba, White, Magalhaes, Timber, Kiwior
Midfielders:Partey, Jorginho, Havertz, Rice
Forwards:Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Sterling

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
31/03/24Manchester City 0 - 0 ArsenalPremier League
08/10/23Arsenal 1 - 0 Manchester CityPremier League
06/08/23Arsenal P1 - 1 Manchester CityCommunity Shield
27/04/23Manchester City 4 - 1 ArsenalPremier League
16/02/23Arsenal 1 - 3 Manchester CityPremier League

Useful links

