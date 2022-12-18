WATCH: Lionel Messi celebrates with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo & kids after World Cup triumph with Argentina

Lionel Messi celebrated with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and children after inspiring Argentina to victory in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Messi helped Argentina to World Cup title

Players celebrated with families on pitch

Captain's wife and children were present

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi welcomed his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three sons, Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, onto the field as they revelled in their penalty shootout win against France. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was also seen embracing his mother after the emotional victory, which saw him finally win the one piece of silverware that had been missing from his illustrious CV.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi was a pivotal part of the South American team's win, having scored twice in the final as the game ended 3-3 after extra time and went to a penalty shootout. The 35-year-old scored seven goals and registered three assists in as many games and was awarded the Golden Ball.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentina captain will return to France after celebrating the victory as his Paris Saint-Germain team resume their Ligue 1 campaign with a game against Strasbourg on December 28.