Premier League
Portman Road
How to watch today's Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueIpswich vs Aston VillaIpswichAston Villa

How to watch the Premier League match between Ipswich and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ipswich will host Aston Villa in the Premier League at the Portman Road on Sunday.

Ipswich are winless in their first five matches of the new season and will be desperate for points in front of their home crowd this weekend. But that will be a difficult task against Villa who have shown excellent early-season form with four wins in their first five matches. A win here would take the visitors to 15 points, which is the same tally as that of league leaders Liverpool.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ipswich vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomSky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky GO
United StatesUniverso, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandSky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky GO
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Uno, Sky Go Italia
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport, DStv

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Ipswich and Aston Villa will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ipswich vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date:September 29, 2024
Kick-off time:2pm BST / 9pm ET
Venue:Portman Road

The match will be played at the Portman Road on Sunday, with kick-off at 2pm BST / 9pm ET.

Team news & squads

Ipswich team news

For Ipswich, Kalvin Phillips missed the last game with a minor thigh issue, but the Manchester City loanee could feature on Sunday.

It has also been confirmed that Harry Clarke and Nathan Broadhead have returned to training, leaving Ipswich with no major injury concerns for the game.

Ipswich Town possible XI: Muric; Tuanzebe, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis; Cajuste, Morsy; Ogbene, Szmodics, Hutchinson; Delap.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Walton, Muric, Slicker
Defenders:Davis, Edmundson, Woolfenden, Burgess, Johnson, Townsend, Greaves, Tuanzebe
Midfielders:Morsy, Burns, Harness, Taylor, Hutchinson, Luongo, Cajuste
Forwards:Chaplin, Al-Hamadi, Delap, Szmodics, Ladapo

Aston Villa team news

Villa boss Unai Emery has provided positive injury news, revealing that Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara are expected to return after the international break.

However, John McGinn will miss out due to a hamstring injury. Diego Carlos, Jaden Philogene, Lucas Digne and Matty Cash are also unavailable.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Tielemans; Bailey, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Martinez, Olsen, Gauci
Defenders:Konsa, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause
Midfielders:Barkley, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey
Forwards:Duran, Rogers

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
26/01/19Aston Villa 2 - 1 Ipswich TownChampionship
18/08/18Ipswich Town 1 - 1 Aston VillaChampionship
21/04/18Ipswich Town 0 - 4 Aston VillaChampionship
25/11/17Aston Villa 2 - 0 Ipswich TownChampionship
11/02/17Aston Villa 0 - 1 Ipswich TownChampionship

Useful links

Advertisement