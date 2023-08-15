WATCH: Ex-Liverpool star Fabinho gifted a Rolex by Al-Itthad fan after strong display on Saudi Pro League debut - which he immediately drops on the floor

Former Liverpool star Fabinho was gifted a Rolex after his Al-Ittihad debut - but he immediately dropped it on the floor.

Fabinho makes Al-Ittihad debut

Fan gives him a watch after strong display

Brazilian promptly drops it

WHAT HAPPENED? Fabinho completed a move from Liverpool to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in late July in a £40 million ($50.7m) move. The 29-year-old, who signed a three-year deal, started alongside ex-Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante against Al-Raed on Monday and put in a strong display in his team's 3-0 win in their Saudi Pro League opener. After the match, an Al-Ittihad supporter was so impressed by the Brazilian's performance, he gave him a Rolex watch and put it on Fabinho's wrist. The stunned midfielder was blown away by the gesture but as he went to walk off with it, the watch fell to the ground as it had not been secured properly. It appeared as if no harm had been done, but the ex-Liverpool man looked a tad relieved.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fabinho is part of a growing contingent of players leaving Europe to play in Saudi. Alongside him and Kante, Karim Benzema, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jordan Henderson, and more, have signed for Pro League teams, with Cristiano Ronaldo paving the way for the influx of talent after joining Al-Nassr in January.

WHAT NEXT? Fabinho's Al-Ittihad, who sit top of the table at present, are next in action on Saturday against Al-Ta'ee.

