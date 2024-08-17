How to watch today's Everton vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fabian Hurzeler is set to oversee his first competitive match as the head coach of Brighton & Hove Albion when the Seagulls visit Goodison Park for their 2024-25 Premier League season opener against Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Everton's 2023-24 season was nothing short of dramatic, as they narrowly escaped relegation, finishing 15th in the league despite being docked eight points for violating the league’s Profit and Sustainability regulations.

As Brighton enters their eighth consecutive Premier League season, they will be under the new leadership of Hurzeler, who, at just 31 years old, is about to become the youngest manager in Premier League history.

Hurzeler, born in the United States and raised in Germany, takes over from Roberto De Zerbi, who is now managing Marseille. Hurzeler joins Brighton from newly-promoted Bundesliga side St Pauli, with Brighton having finished 11th in the Premier League and reaching the knockout stages of the Europa League last season under De Zerbi's guidance.

How to watch Everton vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom N/A United States Peacock Australia Optus Sport Canada fubo India Disney+ Hotstar Netherlands Viaplay South Africa DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

In the UK, the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton will not be broadcast live on TV due to the Saturday 3 pm blackout rule. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

In the United States, though, the game will be available to stream live on Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Everton vs Brighton kick-off time & stadium

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST / 10 am ET Venue: Goodison Park

The Premier League match between Everton and Brighton will be played at the Goodison Park in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm BST on Saturday, August 17, in the United Kingdom (UK).

Team news & squads

Everton team news

Everton will be without Nathan Patterson (hamstring) and Youssef Chermiti (foot) due to injuries, while manager Sean Dyche has indicated that Jarrad Branthwaite, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, is likely to sit out Saturday’s match as he continues to recover from minor groin surgery.

Seamus Coleman and James Garner are also questionable due to calf injuries. However, Michael Keane is expected to be available after resuming training earlier this week following a minor setback. Keane is set to compete with new arrival Jake O'Brien for a starting spot at center-back alongside James Tarkowski.

The Toffees parted ways with Amadou Onana, who was sold to Aston Villa for around £50 million earlier this summer. To bolster their midfield, the Toffees have brought in Jesper Lindstrom and Tim Iroegbunam, both of whom could make their debuts this weekend. Forward Iliman Ndiaye is also in line for a potential first appearance, though Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to lead the attack on Saturday.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, O'Brien, Mykolenko; Gueye, Iroegbunam, Doucoure; Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virgínia, Crellin, Tyrer Defenders: Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Young, Tarkowski, Coleman, Patterson, Keane, Holgate, Dixon Midfielders: Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Harrison, Iroegbunam, Metcalfe, Armstrong Forwards: Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin, Lindstrøm, Beto, Chermiti, Doucouré, Maupay

Brighton team news

Brighton will be missing several key players due to injuries, including Pervis Estupinan (ankle), Evan Ferguson (foot), Solly March, Julio Enciso (both knee), Bart Verbruggen, and Igor Julio (both with undisclosed issues). Additionally, Tariq Lamptey and Billy Gilmour, who has been linked with a move to Napoli, are both doubtful for the match.

Yankuba Minteh, the club's record signing, made a strong impression during pre-season by netting three goals and providing two assists in 242 minutes of play. He is eager to make his debut, along with Brajan Gruda, who was recently signed from Mainz 05.

Mats Wieffer, who joined from Feyenoord, is vying for a spot in midfield and could make his first start for the Seagulls, potentially partnering with either Carlos Baleba or the experienced James Milner. In the attack, Joao Pedro, Kaoru Mitoma, and Danny Welbeck are all anticipated to play key roles.

Brighton & Hove Albion possible XI: Steele; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Barco; Milner, Wieffer; Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Verbruggen, Steele, Rushworth, Cahill Defenders: Barco, Lamptey, Estupiñán, Dunk, Júlio, Van Hecke, Veltman, Webster, Turns, Offiah, Samuels Midfielders: Mitoma, Adingra, Moder, Enciso, Milner, Gilmour, Baleba, Dahoud, March, Wieffer, Ayari, Hinshelwood, Moran, Yalcouyé, Peupion, Weir Forwards: Pedro, Ferguson, Sarmiento, Minteh, Welbeck, Sima, Osman, Cozier-Duberry, Mazilu, O'Mahony

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/02/24 Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Everton Premier League 04/11/23 Everton 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League 08/05/23 Brighton & Hove Albion 1-5 Everton Premier League 04/01/23 Everton 1-4 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League 02/01/22 Everton 2-3 Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League

