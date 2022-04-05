Inter striker Edin Dzeko furiously told a Juventus fan to "stand up if you have the b*lls" and had to be held back by backroom staff during a clash between the two sides at the Allianz Stadium.

Reigning Serie A champions Inter secured a crucial three points in their bid to retain the trophy as they beat arch-rivals Juve 1-0 on Sunday, with a first-half penalty from Hakan Calhanoglu proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Dzeko played 91 minutes before coming off for Robin Gosens, but was seen shouting in the direction of a home supporter after making his way to the substitute's bench.

Watch: Dzeko's angry outburst

Fudbaleri @Inter sinoć su u velikom derbiju slavili protiv @juventusfc. 🇮🇹



Nakon izlaska s terena Džeko je imao zanimljiv verbalni okršaj s jednim od navijača domaćeg tima. Na kraju je jedan od članova ekipe Intera prišao Džeki i smirio ga... 👀 #SerieA #BIH https://t.co/ou8M6UsXRV — Igraj Lopte (@igrajlopte) April 4, 2022

Further reading