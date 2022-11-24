News Matches
Cristiano Ronaldo

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first to score in five World Cups with penalty against Ghana

James Hunsley
9:52 PM GMT+4 24/11/2022
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal World Cup 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Portugal against Ghana, becoming the first player to score in five World Cup tournaments.
  • Ronaldo opened the scoring against Ghana
  • Became first to score in five WCs
  • Record comes in turbulent week

WHAT HAPPENED? He's back with a bang. Ronaldo returned to the starting line up to captain Portugal against Ghana, before putting his side ahead from the spot in the second half with a record-breaking strike. He became the first player to score in five World Cups in what was his eighth goal across those tournaments, as Portugal defeated Ghana 3-2.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ghana's rapid response through Andre Ayew was soon cancelled out by quick-fire strikes from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao, before Osman Bukari pulled one back for the Black Stars. Ronaldo's record-breaking goal comes in a turbulent week for the Portugal captain, which saw him first dumped by Manchester United before being slapped with a fine and ban by the FA for an altercation with a fan back in April.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Ronaldo and Portugal will first hope to see out their opening day win, before they take on Uruguay in their next Group H fixture on Monday.

