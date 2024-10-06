How to watch today's Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues are fourth in the standings with 13 points from their first six matches. They have registered five wins in a row across all competitions and will be confident of extending that run. The hosts have scored three or more goals in each of their last four fixtures.

Nottingham Forest are down in ninth place and have managed only one win in their last five fixtures. It will be an uphill task for them this weekend.

How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest will not be broadcast live on TV.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Date: October 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm BST / 9 am ET Venue: Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with kick-off at 2 pm BST / 9 am ET.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea's injury list is minimal, with captain Reece James and Omari Kellyman both recovering from thigh injuries without a clear date of return.

Midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka was a late scratch from the Gent match due to illness. But he should be back in the squad.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Jorgensen Defenders: Disasi, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, Chilwell, Gusto, Fofana, Veiga Midfielders: Fernandez, Felix, Chukwuemeka, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Lavia Forwards: Neto, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, Sancho, Guiu

Nottingham Forest team news

For Nottingham Forest, Morgan Gibbs-White is available again after serving his one-game suspension.

Ibrahim Sangare and Danilo are still sidelined, but otherwise, Forest have a healthy squad.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Ward-Prowse, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sels, Miguel Defenders: Morata, Murillo, Williams, Omobamidele, Toffolo, Da Silva Moreira, Moreno, Milenkovic, Aina, Abbott Midfielders: Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Yates Forwards: Awoniyi, Wood, Hudson-Odoi, Silva, Elanga, Sosa, Dennis

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/05/24 Nottingham Forest 2 - 3 Chelsea Premier League 02/09/23 Chelsea 0 - 1 Nottingham Forest Premier League 13/05/23 Chelsea 2 - 2 Nottingham Forest Premier League 01/01/23 Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Chelsea Premier League 05/01/20 Chelsea 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest FA Cup

