How to watch today's Chelsea vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca and his side bounced back from their heart-breaking 2-1 defeat against Chelsea by comfortably defeating Panathinaikos 4-1 in the Conference League. Meanwhile, Newcastle United proved to be their own worst enemy in a 1-0 loss at home to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, failing to capitalize on the dominance and large chunk of possession.

For Newcastle to secure a victory against Chelsea in their Premier League clash on Sunday, they will need to overcome a daunting Stamford Bridge curse. Historically, the Magpies have managed to win just once in 29 attempts at this venue in the league, which certainly doesn't paint an optimistic picture for their supporters.

How to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Chelsea vs Newcastle kick-off time

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 2:00 pm BST Venue: Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET/ 7:00 am PT/ 2:00 pm BST on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea heads into Sunday’s match with a completely fit squad, as head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed there are no new injury issues to report. Several key players, such as Reece James, Malo Gusto, Moises Caicedo, and Nicolas Jackson, were rested for their Conference League victory over Panathinaikos on Thursday.

Cole Palmer, Wesley Fofana, and Romeo Lavia were not registered for that competition, but they are expected to rejoin the lineup when the Magpies visit West London this weekend.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Colwill, Gusto; Fernandez, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Ruddy, Vlachodimos Defenders: Schar, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Kelly, Burn, A. Murphy Midfielders: Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, J. Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley Forwards: Wilson, Gordon, Isak, Osula

Newcastle team news

Newcastle will be without the services of Callum Wilson once again due to a reported setback in his recovery from injury. The team is also missing Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, and Sven Botman, all of whom are sidelined with injuries.

This absence of key players presents a significant challenge for Newcastle United, particularly in their attacking options. With Wilson's recent injury setback, the pressure is mounting on Eddie Howe's side to deliver results despite their limited resources.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Joelinton, Tonali, Guimaraes; Barnes, Isak, Gordon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Jorgensen Defenders: Disasi, Cucurella, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill, Chilwell, James, Gusto, Fofana, Veiga Midfielders: Fernandez, Felix, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Caicedo, Casadei, Dewsbury-Hall, Kellyman, Lavia Forwards: Neto, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, Sancho, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 12/03/24 Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle United EFL Cup 20/12/23 Chelsea 1 (4)-1 (2) Newcastle United EFL Cup 25/11/23 Newcastle United 4-1 Chelsea Premier League 27/07/23 Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United Club Friendly Games 28/05/23 Chelsea 1-1 Newcastle United Premier League

