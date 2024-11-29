How to watch today's Brighton vs Southampton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton & Hove Albion have a golden opportunity to rise to second in the Premier League standings if they can secure all three points against bottom-placed Southampton in Friday night's showdown at the Amex Stadium.

Just two weeks after exploiting Manchester City's recent vulnerabilities in a 2-1 comeback triumph at home, Brighton replicated the same scoreline on the road last weekend, edging past Bournemouth. This marks their fourth win in their last six league outings—matching the total victories they managed in their previous 19 matches (D7, L8).

Southampton fans were tantalisingly close to witnessing a stunning upset last weekend, leading Liverpool 2-1 with less than half an hour left at St. Mary’s. However, the Saints couldn't hold their ground and ultimately succumbed to defeat against the league leaders.

How to watch Brighton vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Brighton and Southampton will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the Premier League match between Brighton and Southampton will be available to stream live exclusively on Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Brighton vs Southampton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Southampton will be played at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton and Hove, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT/ 8:00 pm GMT on Friday, November 29, for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton's squad is stretched thin with injuries. James Milner (thigh) and Solly March (knee) are confirmed absentees, while doubts linger over Lewis Dunk (calf), Jack Hinshelwood (knee), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Tariq Lamptey (calf), Adam Webster (thigh), and Yankuba Minteh (muscle). Each will undergo late fitness tests before kickoff.

With Carlos Baleba suspended and Jack Hinshelwood's availability uncertain, Matt O'Riley could be handed his first Premier League start in midfield, partnering with either Yasin Ayari or Mats Wieffer. Up front, Georginio Rutter might continue on the right wing to accommodate Joao Pedro in a central attacking role, though Simon Adingra will be pushing for a starting spot.

Southampton team news

Southampton, meanwhile, are grappling with a host of absentees, including goalkeepers Aaron Ramsdale (finger) and Gavin Bazunu (Achilles). Jan Bednarek (knee), Ross Stewart, and William Smallbone (both hamstring) remain sidelined.

The Saints could also be without former Brighton star Adam Lallana and forward Paul Onuachu, who picked up hamstring and knee injuries, respectively, in the Liverpool clash.

Should Lallana be unavailable, Joe Aribo is poised to step into central midfield alongside Matheus Fernandes, who found the back of the net against Liverpool. In attack, Adam Armstrong, who also scored last weekend, may lead the line alongside Tyler Dibling and either Cameron Archer or Ben Brereton Diaz.

