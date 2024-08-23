This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
The American Express Community Stadium
How to watch today's Brighton vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueManchester UnitedBrighton vs Manchester UnitedBrighton

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United will travel to Brighton for their second Premier League game of the season on Saturday.

Both teams won their first game. Brighton delivered a solid performance to beat Everton 3-0 away from home. Manchester United's first win wasn't that straightforward, as it was Joshua Zirkzee's 87th-minute winner that secured the three points for the Red Devils.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Brighton v Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomTNT Sports, discovery+
United StatesPeacock
AustraliaOptus Sport
Canadafubo
GermanySky Sports
IndiaDisney+ Hotstar, Star Sports
Republic of IrelandTNT Sports, discovery+
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Sports Calcio, Sky Go Italia
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport, SABC Sport, DStv

In the UK, the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton will be shown live on TNT Sports and discovery+.

In the US, the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as SurfShark, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Brighton v Manchester United kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 24, 2024
Kick-off time:12.30 pm BST / 7.30 pm ET
Venue:Falmer Stadium

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Brighton will be played at the Falmer Stadium on Saturday.

It will kick off at 12.30 pm BST / 7.30 pm ET.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

Erik ten Hag has announced that Victor Lindelof will miss the second Premier League match of the season against Brighton due to an injury.

The Reds are also dealing with the absences of left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, while summer signing Leny Yoro is expected to be sidelined for another two months due to a broken metatarsal. Striker Rasmus Hojlund also remains out with a hamstring injury.

Man Utd predicted XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Bayindir, Onana, Heaton
Defenders:Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire, Martínez, Evans, Dalot, Evans, Amass
Midfielders:Mount, Fernandes, Eriksen, Casemiro, Pellistri, Mainoo, McTominay, Collyer, Gore, Mejbri
Forwards:Rashford, Zirkzee, Amad, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Wheatley

Brighton team news

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed that Yankuba Minteh, who left last Saturday's 3-0 victory over Everton just before halftime due to concussion protocols, is available for selection.

Tariq Lamptey, Evan Ferguson, and Pervis Estupinan have all returned to training as well.

Brighton predicted XI: Steele; Veltman, Van Hecke, Dunk, Barco; Milner, Wieffer; Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Verbruggen, Steele, Rushworth, Cahill
Defenders:Barco, Lamptey, Estupiñán, Dunk, Júlio, Van Hecke, Veltman, Webster, Turns, Offiah, Samuels
Midfielders:Mitoma, Adingra, Moder, Enciso, Milner, Gilmour, Baleba, Dahoud, March, Wieffer, Ayari, Hinshelwood, Moran, Yalcouyé, Peupion, Weir
Forwards:Pedro, Ferguson, Sarmiento, Minteh, Welbeck, Sima, Osman, Cozier-Duberry, Mazilu, O'Mahony

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Manchester United and Brighton across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
19/05/24Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 2 Manchester UnitedPremier League
16/09/23Manchester United 1 - 3 Brighton & Hove AlbionPremier League
05/05/23Brighton & Hove Albion 1 - 0 Manchester UnitedPremier League
23/04/23Brighton & Hove Albion 0 - 0 P Manchester UnitedFA Cup
07/08/22Manchester United 1 - 2 Brighton & Hove AlbionPremier League

Useful links

