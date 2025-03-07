How to watch today's Brighton vs Fulham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Brighton and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brighton will take on Fulham in the Premier League at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday.

Brighton are on a five-game winning run across all competitions and will be confident of climbing up the league standings with a win. They are currently eighth with 43 points, a point more than their opponents this weekend.

Fulham have four wins in their last five games, so they will also be confident of putting up a strong challenge away from home.

How to watch Brighton vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling and Universo in the United States.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Brighton and Fulham will not be broadcast live on TV due to the traditional 3 pm Saturday blackout.

Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Brighton vs Fulham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League The American Express Community Stadium

The match will be played at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3 pm GMT / 10 am ET.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Brighton enter the match with a number of key absences. They will be without Tariq Lamptey due to suspension, while Lewis Dunk is sidelined with an abdominal injury.

Hamstring issues have kept Igor Julio off the pitch, and Jason Steele is recovering from a shoulder problem.

James Milner, Ferdi Kadioglu, Matthew O’Riley and Kaoru Mitoma remain sidelined as well due to injuries.

Fulham team news

Over at Fulham, the injury list is similarly troubling. The side will miss Reiss Nelson, who is dealing with hamstring concerns, along with Harry Wilson and Kenny Tete.

Sasa Lukic is also unavailable because of an undisclosed problem, while Adama Traore’s status is uncertain as he recovers from an ankle injury.

