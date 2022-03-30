Watch: Bellingham explains why he's 'gutted' despite man-of-the-match display for England against Ivory Coast

Jude Bellingham has explained why he was left "gutted" despite putting in a man-of-the-match display for England against Ivory Coast.

Bellingham played the full 90 minutes of England's 3-0 friendly win at Wembley on Tuesday night, which saw Ollie Watkins, Raheem Sterling and Tyrone Mings all get on the scoresheet.

The win would likely have been even more comprehensive had Bellingham scored a first-half chance after being played through by Sterling, but the Borussia Dortmund star's effort was pushed onto the post by opposition goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare.

Watch: Bellingham 'gutted' after Ivory Coast win

Bellingham's overall performance was an impressive one and he was rewarded with the official man of the match award, but still couldn't get past his failure to net his first international goal when speaking to a reporter after the game.

Asked when he is going to score his first goal, the midfielder said in a video posted on the Three Lions' official Instagram account: "One day, hopefully! I think that's the only disappointing thing for me tonight. I can't stop thinking about how I should have scored.

"The keeper made a good save but I'm gutted, man."

Article continues below

Bellingham was, however, flattered to win the post-match award, as he added: "Thank you to everyone that voted, I'm really happy with it.

"I'm proud to play for England every time I get the chance and to win man of the match is extra special."

Further reading