How to watch today's Arsenal vs Leicester Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leicester, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on Leicester up next in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners sit fourth in the standings and are unbeaten in their first five matches of the season. They have also won the last five meetings against Leicester.

The Foxes will need a monumental effort on the pitch to cause an upset this weekend. They are 15th after five games, still chasing their first win of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Arsenal and Leicester will not be broadcast live on TV.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs Leicester kick-off time

Date: September 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 3pm BST / 10am ET Venue: Emirates Stadium

The match will be played at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm BST / 10am ET.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

After serving a one-match suspension, Leandro Trossard is now available for Mikel Arteta's squad.

David Raya remains a significant doubt due to a muscle injury sustained at the Etihad, though Jurrien Timber, Ben White, and Myles Lewis-Skelly have recovered from recent knocks.

Arsenal are still dealing with a lengthy injury list, including Martin Odegaard, Mikel Merino, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney, and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arsenal possible XI: Neto; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Havertz, Rice, Partey; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neto Defenders: Saliba, White, Magalhaes, Timber, Kiwior Midfielders: Partey, Jorginho, Havertz, Rice Forwards: Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Sterling

Leicester team news

Leicester's injury concerns are far fewer, with only Patson Daka, Jannik Vestergaard, and Jakub Stolarczyk sidelined. All of them are dealing with serious ankle injuries.

Leicester predicted XI: Hermansen; Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen; Skipp, Winks; Ayew, Ndidi, Mavididi; Vardy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Hermansen, Iversen Defenders: Justin, Faes, Coady, Okoli, Kristiansen, Pereira, Thomas Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, El Khannous, Choudhury, Skipp, Soumaré, Golding, Alves, Buonanotte Forwards: Vardy, Mavididi, De Cordova-Reid, Ayew, Édouard, McAteer, Fatawu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/02/23 Leicester City 0 - 1 Arsenal Premier League 13/08/22 Arsenal 4 - 2 Leicester City Premier League 13/03/22 Arsenal 2 - 0 Leicester City Premier League 30/10/21 Leicester City 0 - 2 Arsenal Premier League 28/02/21 Leicester City 1 - 3 Arsenal Premier League

