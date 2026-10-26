Virgil's brick wall! Van Dijk salutes aggressive partners Araujo and Jacquet after shut-out

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Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk praised defensive partners Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet following a crucial clean sheet against Brighton & Hove Albion. Van Dijk highlighted Araujo's aggression and Jacquet's huge potential as key factors behind Liverpool's solid display.

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Van Dijk anchors formidable Liverpool defensive unit

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk led a commanding defensive display alongside new partners Ronald Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet to secure a clean sheet against Brighton & Hove Albion. Right-back Araujo and young centre-back Jacquet brought physicality and aggression to the backline.

The defensive foundation proved essential as the Reds shut out an in-form Brighton side at Anfield.

Van Dijk praised the defensive collective for feeding off the home crowd's energy throughout the match.

Captain salutes Araujo's controlled aggression

Speaking post-match to Stadium Astro, Van Dijk highlighted Araujo's aggressive defensive style on the right flank as a major catalyst for the team's performance. "I think especially Ronald, he was very aggressive at the right moments and that is what we needed," Van Dijk explained.

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"You could see it from the crowd; the crowd loved it and that energy transferred to the team."

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"It was important to get a clean sheet," the Dutch defender added.

Van Dijk backs rising star Jacquet to reach potential

Van Dijk also offered strong praise for young defensive partner Jeremy Jacquet, who stepped into the starting line-up with composure. "Listen, he is a fantastic player and he has huge potential. It is very exciting for Liverpool," Van Dijk noted.

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"He has to keep working, keep learning from situations in matches—both good and bad moments—and stay calm."

The skipper also pointed to Liverpool's direct tactical approach during the opening 30 minutes as key to bypassing Brighton's high press and scoring twice.

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Reds look to maintain defensive momentum

The dominant defensive display provides Liverpool with momentum as they build consistency across domestic competitions.

With Araujo and Jacquet settling into the backline, Van Dijk's side will look to maintain their defensive stability in upcoming fixtures.

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Liverpool shift their focus to their next Premier League assignment.