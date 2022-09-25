Van Dijk claims Man Utd-linked Timber is better than he was at 21

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has claimed Ajax's Justin Timber is a better player than he was at the age of 21.

Van Dijk praises Dutch team-mate

Timber has impressed for club and country

Was linked with Man Utd move

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool defender has been full of praise for his Netherlands team-mate, who he played alongside in their 2-0 Nations League win over Poland. Van Dijk was playing for Groningen a decade ago when he was 21 and feels Timber is further along in his development than he was when he was 21.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I wasn't nearly as far along as he is now," he told reporters. "I have nothing but praise for him. He is a great player and a true professional. He has so much potential. Hopefully he can develop further. Then he will be all right, I think."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Timber is yet another talented youngster to have emerged from Ajax's academy and into the first team. The centre-back was linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer but ended up signing a new contract with the Dutch side. Timber admitted he was unsure about giving up Champions League football and decided moving in a World Cup year was not ideal.

DID YOU KNOW? Against Poland, the Netherlands fielded six Ajax players in a single international game for the first time since 22 June 1996.

WHAT NEXT FOR TIMBER? Van Dijk and Timber will return to action with The Netherlands in the Nations League on Sunday against Belgium.