USWNT legend Lloyd set to retire

The 39-year-old star will conclude her career with four final friendlies with the national team

U.S. women's national team legend Carli Lloyd is set to retire at the end of the NWSL season.

Lloyd will play four final friendlies with the U.S., two in September and two in October, to finish off her iconic national team career while ending her club career at the conclusion of NJ/NY Gotham FC's NWSL campaign.

The 39-year-old star will look to add to her tally of 128 international goals in 312 caps, giving her the second-most international appearances in football history.

What was said?

“When I first started out with the national team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships.” said Lloyd. “Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long.

“I would like to thank U.S. Soccer for helping to provide the opportunities and memories that will last a lifetime. I am forever grateful to have represented the crest and to be able to play for my country for the last 17 years,” said Lloyd. “I will continue to support and cheer this team on and continue to find ways to help grow the game and inspire the next generation.

“To end my career knowing my family was able to be by my side and share this last chapter with me could not have been any more special. We will all have a lot more time to spend together now, and especially with my husband Brian, who has been my rock and biggest support system for all these years. We are both looking forward to starting this next chapter of our lives without my everyday grind of training and playing, but I will most likely need to find another outlet for my competitiveness! Perhaps that will be golf?”

Lloyd's legendary career

Lloyd's career is defined not just by her virtually unmatched level of play, but also her incredible longevity as she's featured for the U.S. in three different decades.

She represented the U.S. at four World Cups and in four Olympic Games while playing under five different U.S. head coaches.

In total, Lloyd won two Olympic gold medals and two World Cup trophies while playing alongside over 100 different international teammates.

“Carli Lloyd is a true legend,” said U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski. “Her career was unique, and her success on the field is something all current and future national team players should aspire to achieve. The way she approached her everyday training and career as a professional is truly impressive and I’ve been honored to coach her.”

Lloyd's 128 career goals are fourth all-time in U.S. history and tied for fifth all-time in world history, while her 64 career assists have her sitting sixth all-time for the USWNT.

She earned the World Cup Golden Ball in 2015, along with the Silver Boot, while also being named The Best Women's Player in 2015.

On the club level, Lloyd has spent the entirety of her career in the U.S., save for a loan spell with Manchester City, proving a huge presence in the growth of the women's game.

“Through all the goals, the trophies, the medals and the championships won, what I am most proud of is that I’ve been able to stay unapologetically me,” said Lloyd. "My journey has been hard, but I can honestly say I’ve stayed true to myself, to my teammates, my coaches, the media and the fans throughout my entire career and that is what I am most proud of.

"Everyone sees the moments of glory, but I have cherished the work behind the scenes and the adversity that I’ve had to overcome to get to those glorious moments.”

