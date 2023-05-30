USMNT star Brenden Aaronson ranked as the WORST Premier League player of the season by football stats company

Leeds United's USMNT star Brenden Aaronson has been ranked as the worst player in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season.

Aaronson relegated with Leeds

Named in Premier League's worst team

Had lowest ranking of all players

WHAT HAPPENED? Aaronson signed for Leeds last summer from Red Bull Salzburg but has endured a tough season in the Premier League. The midfielder has managed just one goal from 41 appearances and has certainly not impressed football stats company Sofascore. They revealed their worst team of the season following the culmination of the top-flight campaign, with Aaronson taking his place in the XI. The Leeds United man also had the lowest rating of all the players at just 6.51.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds were relegated on the final day of the season which could mean Aaronson waves goodbye to the Whites. The USMNT midfielder reportedly has a release clause in his contract which clubs can trigger to open talks. Leeds splashed out £25 million ($30m) to sign Aaronson last summer and may be keen to sell after losing their Premier League status.

WHAT NEXT? Leeds will now have to prepare for life back in the Championship. Aaronson's USMNT team-mate Weston McKennie is set to leave the club after his loan spell and will return to parent club Juventus, although it remains to be seen if he will stay with the Turin giants or look for another move.