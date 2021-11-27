Weston McKennie hobbled off the pitch for Juventus on Saturday against Atalanta, causing a potential injury headache for an already struggling side.

The U.S. national team midfielder (USMNT) has been in strong form of late for the Old Lady as well as for his country.

However the 23-year-old had to be replaced against Atalanta after taking a blow to his knee.

What happened?

McKennie embarked on a long run into the box midway through the second half with his team trailing 1-0.

The midfielder clashed with Atalanta defender Berat Djimsiti and came out appearing to favour his knee.

After he was examined on the pitch by Juve's medical staff, McKennie hobbled off the pitch and was replaced by Moise Kean in the 64th minute.

Juve would go on to lose 1-0 to Atalanta, dropping down to eighth in the Serie A table.

McKennie's strong form

The midfielder has been in good form for Juventus and the USMNT in recent weeks, scoring for his country earlier this month in a key 2-0 win over Mexico in World Cup qualifying.

McKennie has also started eight of Juve's last nine games, scoring two goals.

