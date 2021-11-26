Juventus offices raided as club investigated for financial irregularities

Juventus are under investigation for false accounting, GOAL can confirm.

Italian police visited the Italian club’s offices in Turin and Milan on Friday where they took documents about transfers, invoices and financial statements.

The investigation is regarding profit from transfers and agents fees between 2019 and 2021.

What do we know?

Six Juve officials as well as the club itself are under investigation, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved.

Former sporting director Fabio Paratici, who joined Tottenham in the summer, is also among those in the spotlight.

Italian football watchdog COVISOC and finance regulator Consob have already opened their investigation.

A statement released by the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office read: “Since this afternoon, on the orders of this Public Prosecutor's Office, soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza have been carrying out local searches at the Turin and Milan offices of Juventus Football Club Spa.

“The financiers of the Turin Economic-Financial Police Unit, delegated to the investigations, were instructed to find documentation and other useful elements relating to the company financial statements approved in the years from 2019 to 2021, with reference to both the purchase and sale of rights to the sports performance of the players, and the regular formation of financial statements.

“At present, the activities are aimed at ascertaining the crime of false communications from listed companies and issuing invoices for non-existent transactions, towards the top management and the managers of the business, financial and sports management areas.

"Under consideration there are various transfer operations of professional players and the services rendered by some agents involved in the relative intermediaries.”

