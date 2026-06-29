USA's route to the World Cup Final: Confirmed Round of 32 match, bracket scenarios, fixtures & more information

The Big Apple was buzzing after the NY Knicks’ stellar NBA Finals success and 'The City That Never Sleeps' will be partying all night, along with the rest of the nation, if USA lift the FIFA World Cup trophy aloft at nearby Metlife Stadium on July 19.

While supporters know it’s a marathon and not a sprint to World Cup glory, USMNT fanatics have been thrilled at the start their soccer stars have made to the tournament. They blasted out of the blocks in their opener, slotting four past Paraguay and followed that up with a 2-0 victory over Australia to clinch top spot in Group D.

Next up for USA it’s Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Round of 32 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara this Wednesday (July 1).

Let GOAL show you all the possible routes and opponents that await Mauricio Pochettino’s posse between now and the World Cup Final on July 19, and how you can book tickets to see them in action on their quest for global glory.

USA World Cup 2026 results and upcoming fixtures

Date Fixture (local KO time) Venue Final Score / Tickets Friday, June 12 USA vs Paraguay (6pm PT) SoFi Stadium, Inglewood USA won 4-1 Friday, June 19 USA vs Australia (12pm PT) Lumen Field, Seattle USA won 2-0 Thursday, June 25 USA vs Turkey (7pm PT) SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Turkey won 3-2 Wednesday, July 1 USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (5pm PT) Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara Tickets

USA's path to the World Cup 2026 Final

As USA finished top of Group D, these are the following dates, times and venues where and when they will be playing, if they manage to progress to the World Cup Final on July 19.

If USA beat Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday, then they will face either Belgium or Senegal in Seattle during the Round of 16. If Pochettino’s men do line up against Belgium, they'll be keen to avenge the 5-2 loss they suffered at the hands of The Red Devils in Atlanta back in March.

Following that it could be Spain/Portugal in the quarter-finals, France/Germany in the semi-finals and Brazil/Argentina/England in the Final.

Date (local KO time) Round Venue Possible Fixture Tickets July 1 (5pm PT) Round of 32 Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Tickets July 6 (5pm PT) Round of 16 Lumen Field, Seattle Match 94: vs Belgium or Senegal Tickets July 10 (12pm PT) Quarter-Finals SoFi Stadium, Inglewood Match 98: vs Winner Match 93 Tickets July 14 (2pm CDT) Semi-Finals AT&T Stadium, Arlington Match 101: vs Winner Match 97 Tickets July 19 (3pm ET) Final MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Match 104: vs Winner Match 102 Tickets

Group D - Final Standings

Rank Team Played W D L GF GA GD Pts Status 1st USA 3 2 0 1 8 4 +4 6 Qualified 2nd Australia 3 1 1 1 2 2 0 4 Qualified 3rd Paraguay 3 1 1 1 2 4 -2 4 Qualified 4th Turkey 3 1 0 2 3 5 -2 3 Eliminated

How to buy USA World Cup tickets

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub . These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

USA World Cup tickets: How much do they cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage started from as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.

Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:

Category Group Stage Round of 32 - Quarters Semis & Final Category 1 $250 - $400 $600 - $1,200 $1,500 - $6,730 Category 2 $150 - $280 $400 - $800 $1,000 - $4,210 Category 3 $100 - $200 $200 - $500 $600 - $2,790 Category 4 $60 - $120 $150 - $350 $400 - $2,030

Who is in the USA World Cup 2026 Squad?

Here is the official 26-player squad representing USA at FIFA World Cup 2026:

Position Player Current Club Goalkeepers Matt Turner New England Revolution

Matt Freese New York City FC

Chris Brady Chicago Fire Defenders Chris Richards Crystal Palace

Tim Ream Charlotte FC

Antonee Robinson Fulham

Sergiño Dest PSV Eindhoven

Joe Scally Borussia Mönchengladbach

Miles Robinson FC Cincinnati

Mark McKenzie Toulouse

Auston Trusty Celtic

Alex Freeman Villarreal

Max Arfsten Columbus Crew Midfielders Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth

Weston McKennie Juventus

Gio Reyna Borussia Mönchengladbach

Malik Tillman Bayer Leverkusen

Cristian Roldan Seattle Sounders

Sebastian Berhalter Vancouver Whitecaps Forwards Christian Pulisic AC Milan

Folarin Balogun Monaco

Timothy Weah Olympique Marseille

Ricardo Pepi PSV Eindhoven

Haji Wright Coventry City

Brenden Aaronson Leeds United

Alejandro Zendejas Club América

Shop: USA FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

The 2026 home kit, officially dubbed the Stripes kit, is a bold and literal interpretation of the American flag. Drawing heavy inspiration from the iconic "Waldo" stripes of 2012 and the kits worn during the 1994 World Cup (the last time the U.S. hosted), the jersey features vibrant red and white wavy stripes across the front and sleeves.

The wavy design is intended to mimic the look of a flag fluttering in the wind. To ground the loud pattern, the kit features a clean navy blue crew-neck collar and matching navy sleeve cuffs. Nike has utilised its new Aero-FIT technology, which focuses on lightweight breathability and moisture-wicking for the summer heat.

Contrasting the bright home look, the away kit - known as the Stars kit - takes a more "stealth" approach. The primary colour is a deep obsidian/carbon black, providing a sleek, lifestyle-oriented aesthetic that works both on and off the field.

The standout feature is a subtle, tonal star pattern integrated directly into the fabric, which becomes more visible under stadium lights. Red detailing appears on the side panels and the back of the neck, while the federation crest is rendered in a metallic silver finish to symbolise the ambition of the host nation.

How to watch USA matches with a VPN

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online.

By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. You can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.



