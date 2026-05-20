How to buy USA vs Germany Friendly tickets: 2026 World Cup send-off, Chicago Soldier Field Stadium & more

Still yet to get your hands on World Cup 2026 tickets? The upcoming USA vs Germany friendly in Chicago on June 6 gives both sets of fans the chance to see their favourite players in action.

Stars and Stripes supremo, Mauricio Pochettino, will be aiming to fine-tune his team's preparations at the iconic Soldier Field.

The likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, and Chris Richards will be put through their final paces before the World Cup campaign starts for real, less than a week later, vs Paraguay on June 12 in Inglewood.

Let GOAL give you all the ticket information for the USA vs Germany ‘Send-Off Match’, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the USA vs Germany friendly?

Friendlies - Friendlies Soldier Field

How to buy USA vs Germany friendly tickets?

Official tickets for the USA vs Germany friendly at Chicago’s Soldier Field went on public sale on December 5, 2025, via the U.S. soccer site or the Soldier Field site.

The presale window had opened two days earlier, on December 3. It was primarily available to U.S. Soccer Insiders, with access determined by membership tier.

As this is the final preparation match for the USMNT before World Cup 2026, ticket demand has been extremely high.

If you're unable to purchase tickets via official routes, you could also check out secondary resellers, such as StubHub, which may have ticket availability too.

How much are USA vs Germany friendly tickets?

Official USA vs Germany ticket prices ranged from $64 - $181+. Prices varied based on your seating level at Soldier Field and when you purchased tickets. The various seating levels are as follows:

400 Level (Upper Deck): $64 - $95

300 Level (Mezzanine): $95 - $135

200 Level (Club): $135 - $181

100 Level (Lower Bowl): $181+

Keep tabs on the U.S soccer site ticket portal for additional information and on secondary sellers such as StubHub for current availability.

USA World Cup 2026 group fixtures

USA are attempting to progress to the World Cup knockout stages for a fourth straight occasion. The tournament co-hosts' Group D schedule is as follows:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Fri Jun 12 USA vs Paraguay (6pm PT) SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) Tickets Fri Jun 19 USA vs Australia (12pm PT) Lumen Field (Seattle) Tickets Thu Jun 25 Turkey vs USA (7pm PT) SoFi Stadium (Inglewood) Tickets

Germany World Cup 2026 group fixtures

Having surprisingly fallen at the first hurdle at both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, Germany is hoping it's third time lucky in North America. This is the Group E schedule that awaits them:

Date Fixture Location Tickets Sun Jun 14 Germany vs Curacao (12pm CT) NRG Stadium (Houston) Tickets Sat Jun 20 Germany vs Ivory Coast (4pm ET) BMO Field (Toronto) Tickets Thu Jun 25 Ecuador vs Germany (4pm ET) MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford) Tickets

Everything you need to know about Soldier Field

Soldier Field is a multi-purpose stadium in Chicago, which is named in memory of soldiers who died in combat during World War I.

While it has hosted numerous teams from various sports since opening in 1924, its current tenants are the NFL's Chicago Bears and the Chicago Fire of MLS fame.

Away from sport, Soldier Field regularly holds other large crowd events. Beyonce, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar and Oasis all played concerts at the stadium during 2025 and Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Usher and Chris Brown are performing there later this year.

Soldier Field may not be a World Cup 2026 venue, but it did host matches when the tournament was held in the United States in 1994 and again during the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup.