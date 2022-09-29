Classic kits remixed for the best fans of world football

If you're a fan of retro World Cup kits, you're in luck. Ahead of Qatar 2022, Umbro has dug deep into the archives, resurrecting ten of their most iconic national kit designs, adding a modern touch in celebration of football, fandom and fabric to create 'The Nations' Collection'.

The collection features two iconic fan favourites, the aqua England 1990 third kit and the bold Brazil 1994 home kit. Alongside standalone England and Brazil kit collections, Umbro has created fusion shirts inspired by some classic designs for Mexico, France, Spain, USA, Poland and Germany.

Each shirt features a bespoke national crest, which is inspired by each nation's heritage, and culture which is instantly synonymous with that country. Take the French club crest, which features the Eiffel tower and national colours of blue, white and red.

As November 20 inches closer to giving fans a taste of the first-ever winter World Cup, Umbro has certainly captured the energy of past tournaments with a beautiful kit collection.

Umbro retro nations kit collection price and how to buy

The retro nations collection will be available to buy from 7 October on the Umbro website.