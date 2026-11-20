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The 2026-27 UEFA Nations League quarter-final draw in Nyon has produced four mouth-watering two-legged ties for March 2027. World champions Spain face Zinedine Zidane's France in a headline clash, while Thomas Tuchel's England meet Erling Haaland and Norway.

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Spain vs France: A blockbuster heavyweight clash

World champions Spain have drawn Zinedine Zidane's France in the standout tie of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League quarter-finals following Friday's ceremony in Nyon. Luis de la Fuente's side landed in the unseeded pot after England ended their 43-match unbeaten run to snatch top spot in Group A3.

Despite missing out on seeding, Spain boast the tournament's highest-rated performer in Lamine Yamal, who tallied four goals and two assists alongside Mikel Merino's firepower. They will host the first leg before travelling to face a French outfit revitalised under Zidane and led by Michael Olise, who registered five goals and two assists in topping Group A1.

Norway vs England: Haaland meets Kane in striker duel

Thomas Tuchel's England have been paired with Norway in a clash featuring two of Europe's deadliest strikers. Group A3 winners England enter the tie on a high after edging Spain 3-2 in a thriller that saw record-breaking captain Harry Kane finish the league phase as top scorer with eight goals, supported by Jude Bellingham's six assists.

Stale Solbakken's Norway reached the last eight in dramatic fashion after Erling Haaland converted a 96th-minute penalty against Denmark to reach six goals in the competition. Combined with Martin Odegaard's five assists, the Scandinavian side will test England in Oslo before heading to Wembley for the decisive second leg.

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Netherlands vs Portugal: Testing the post-Ronaldo era

Defending champions Portugal will face Xavi Hernandez's Netherlands in a rematch of classic European rivalries. Under new boss Jorge Jesus, Portugal cruised through Group A4 with five victories, as Joao Felix stepped up with three goals and an assist to spearhead their attack following Cristiano Ronaldo's international retirement.

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The Netherlands secured second place in Group A2 despite suffering a heavy 5-0 defeat to Germany in their final group fixture. Oranje had earlier built a strong foundation through four goals from Tijjani Reijnders—highlighted by a hat-trick in a 7-0 rout of Greece—and the leadership of centurion Virgil van Dijk, and they will now host the opening leg before travelling to Portugal.

Belgium vs Germany: Attacking fireworks guaranteed

Jurgen Klopp's free-scoring Germany will meet Mark van Bommel's Belgium in the fourth quarter-final tie. Powered by four goals from Florian Wirtz, Klopp's side dominated Group A2 and sent a warning across Europe by thrashing the Netherlands 5-0.

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Belgium rescued their campaign on the final matchday with a 4-1 comeback victory over Italy inspired by Kevin De Bruyne, who finished the group stage with three goals and two assists. The two-legged quarter-finals will take place in late March 2027, with the winners advancing to the finals from June 9 to 13, 2027, where England, France or Spain stand in line to host.