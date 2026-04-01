Tuchel is setting the stage for a major bombshell ahead of the 2026 World Cup

The first signs are beginning to emerge regarding the difficult choices facing the England squad’s coaching staff, led by Thomas Tuchel, particularly in the attacking and midfield positions, as preparations for the 2026 World Cup intensify.

The German manager has hinted at the possibility of excluding Manchester City star Phil Foden from the Three Lions’ upcoming squad, following a performance that has fallen short of expectations during the current training camp.

Foden started in the last two friendlies, playing as a playmaker against Uruguay in the 1-1 draw, then as a false nine against Japan in the 1-0 defeat.

Foden, 25, failed to deliver the expected performance, particularly given his struggles with his club Manchester City in recent times.

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Tuchel explained, in comments reported by ESPN: “He gave it his all; I’d say he was excellent in training camp, but he’s finding it difficult to be fully effective, and that’s evident on the pitch.”

The German coach continued: “He hasn’t had much playing time with Manchester City recently. He came to us with a beaming smile and was brilliant in training. I thought he would surprise us and play with the same enthusiasm and energy.”

The German manager emphasised that there is no guarantee of a call-up for any player, saying: “I am constantly learning from every training session, from the team’s cohesion, and from the players’ reactions to the game plan and how quickly they adapt to it.”

Tuchel concluded his remarks: “March will not determine the national team’s fate. The most important thing is for the players to return to their clubs and finish the season well, then we’ll prepare them optimally at the training camp, and we’ll take it from there. We won’t give up on our World Cup dream.”