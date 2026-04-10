Magdy Obaid

Journalist | Passionate Football Writer

Throughout my journey in journalism, which began in 2006 when I joined one of Saudi Arabia’s leading newspapers, I have worked at numerous media outlets.

I have been part of the editorial teams at several prominent Arabic newspapers and digital platforms, producing hundreds of reports and in-depth investigative articles. These covered both major sporting events and the business side of sports.

However, my true passion for football began much earlier — since the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France, which featured an extraordinary generation of football legends, led by the likes of France’s Zinedine Zidane and Brazil’s Roberto Carlos.

Today, I specialize in creating sports content, including journalistic features, match analyses, and coverage of major sporting events and tournaments.

My all-time favorite XI is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Buffon.

Defense: Cafu – Franz Beckenbauer – Paolo Maldini – Marcelo.

Midfield: Diego Maradona – Zinedine Zidane – Ronaldinho.

Attack: Lionel Messi – Ronaldo Nazário – Cristiano Ronaldo.

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