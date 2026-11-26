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Tottenham Hotspur’s medical room continues to be a busy place after the club received a significant setback regarding the fitness of summer signing Savio. The Brazilian winger, who arrived in north London with a massive price tag, is now facing another frustrating period out of action after breaking down during the victory over Ipswich Town.

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Frustration for Brazil international

Tottenham’s recent 2-0 success against Ipswich Town has been dampened by the news that Savio is set for a significant period on the treatment table. The Brazilian winger made his first appearance since the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on October 10, coming off the bench in the second half. However, his return lasted only around 20 minutes before he went down inside the opposition penalty area after embarking on an impressive solo run.

The former Manchester City man was visibly distraught as he received attention from the medical team, covering his face with his jersey while being helped towards the tunnel. He was eventually replaced by Archie Gray, leaving the Spurs coaching staff concerned about the severity of the muscle issue.

According to The Athletic, there are genuine fears within Tottenham that the Brazilian may struggle to feature again before the end of the calendar year. With seven fixtures remaining in 2026, including several high-profile clashes, Savio's potential absence would represent a significant blow to Spurs' plans.

De Zerbi fumes over recurring issue

The timing of the injury is particularly painful for head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who has been vocal about the importance of having his most creative outlets available. Speaking to the media after the final whistle, the Italian tactician did not hide his disappointment regarding the medical update.

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'I'm very angry about that, because Savio is a crucial player for us,' De Zerbi said. 'It's the same injury, and it is the worst thing from today.' The manager's frustration is understandable given that Savio had only just managed to fight his way back into contention after missing four Premier League matches with a separate muscle complaint.

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A difficult start to life in London

Since making his high-profile move from Manchester City in August for a fee that could reach £85 million, Savio has struggled to find consistency at Tottenham due to recurring fitness problems.

Although he marked his debut with a goal in a 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over Charlton Athletic, the Brazilian has managed just seven appearances for Spurs so far.

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Tottenham face crucial December fixtures

Tottenham are preparing for an away trip to face Sunderland on Sunday before returning to north London to host Fulham on December 3. Spurs will then turn their attention to a crucial North London derby against Arsenal on December 6, with the Gunners set to visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. De Zerbi's side currently sit 10th in the Premier League table with 15 points.