Tottenham's clash with Burnley postponed due to heavy snow
James Westwood
Getty
Tottenham's Premier League clash with Burnley has been postponed due to heavy snow.
Spurs have released an official statement confirming the game is off, which reads: "We can confirm that today’s match against Burnley has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions."
More to follow.