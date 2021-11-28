Tottenham's clash with Burnley postponed due to heavy snow

James Westwood
Getty

Spurs' trip to Turf Moor has been cancelled because of extreme weather conditions in Lancashire

Tottenham's Premier League clash with Burnley has been postponed due to heavy snow.

Spurs have released an official statement confirming the game is off, which reads: "We can confirm that today’s match against Burnley has been postponed due to adverse weather conditions."

